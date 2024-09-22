The veteran duo of Andy Dalton and Adam Thielen shined in the one game Dalton started for the Carolina Panthers last season. With the 36-year-old taking over for Bryce Young on Sunday, should daily Fantasy football players expect a similar outcome for Week 3 NFL DFS lineups? Thielen had 11 receptions on 14 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown as Dalton had 58 pass attempts, resulting in 361 yards and two touchdowns in that contest. The Panthers scored 27 points in a 37-27 loss to the Seahawks, but it was Carolina's second-highest scoring game of the season. Should you expect Dalton and the Panthers' offense to improve when making Week 3 NFL picks?

The Panthers are averaging 6.5 points per game and haven't scored more than 10 in a contest this season, so you can find Carolina options in the Week 3 NFL DFS player pool at cheaper price tags. How should this change in quarterback affect your NFL DFS strategy? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

Top NFL Week 3 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet ($6,000 on DraftKings, $6,700 on FanDuel). Charbonnet played 96% (67 of 70) of plays last week with Kenneth Walker (oblique) out. Charbonnet didn't have elite production on the ground, averaging 2.7 yards per carry, but he scored a touchdown and added five receptions for 31 yards. With Walker out again this week, any running back who has a chance at playing more than 90% of snaps is someone who should be strongly considered for NFL DFS lineups.

The Seahawks are 4.5-point home favorites against the Dolphins, according to the latest Week 3 NFL odds from the SportsLine consensus, a good sign that Seattle could be in a run-heavy game script. Charbonnet had all 14 of the running back carries last week and the Dolphins are allowing the sixth-most Fantasy football points per game to opposing running backs this season. James Cook rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 7.1 yards per rush and added a 17-yard touchdown reception against Miami last week. Expect Seattle to attack Miami on the ground and given Walker's injury situation, Charbonnet could be a steal for NFL DFS lineups. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Raiders tight end Brock Bowers ($5,400 on DraftKings, $6,300 on FanDuel). Bowers is the TE2 in Fantasy football this season and he's been the most consistent tight end through the first two weeks with at least six receptions, eight targets and 55 yards in each contest. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is still seeking his first career touchdown but with 17 targets over his first two games, he's instantly become a go-to piece in the Raiders offense.

Tight end has been one of the most frustrating positions for Fantasy football 2024 and daily Fantasy football players, with perceived elite tight ends such as Travis Kelce, Sam LaPorta and Mark Andrews underperforming. Bowers, who led Georgia with 714 receiving yards in just 10 games last season, has shown no problems adjusting to the NFL. The Raiders will play the Panthers, who are allowing the most points in the NFL (36.5 points per game) this season. Carolina is also allowing the third-most Fantasy football points to opposing tight ends this season. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

