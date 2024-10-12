Mark Andrews has had a disappointing start to the NFL season for Fantasy football 2024 players who used a high draft pick on him and for daily Fantasy football players who have spent to include him in NFL DFS picks. Even last week when Andrews had a season-high 55 receiving yards after being held without a catch in back-to-back contests, there were still reasons to be disappointed since despite two Baltimore tight ends catching a touchdown, Andrews was held without a score. The three-time Pro Bowler's price has dropped on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, but is he a player you can rely on for Week 6 NFL DFS lineups?

Tight end has been a difficult position for daily Fantasy football players this season, so if you can find NFL DFS sleepers at the position, that could give you a significant advantage. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

Top NFL Week 6 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ($7,200 on DraftKings, $8,300 on FanDuel). Hurts hasn't performed to the level of where he was taken in 2024 Fantasy football drafts this season, but that has resulted in a price drop, which boosts his value in Week 6 NFL DFS picks. The Eagles are coming off a bye and the additional rest and time to prepare should favor Hurts and the entire Eagles offense. Hurts has played without AJ Brown (hamstring) the last three games and without DeVonta Smith (concussion) in his last game. Both are expected to play this weekend, which would significantly boost Hurts' appeal in NFL DFS picks.

The Eagles play the Browns, who rank 23rd in points allowed (24.2 points per game). Jayden Daniels threw for 238 yards and rushed for 82 yards last week against Cleveland and Hurts has a similar skillset as a dual-threat QB. Hurts threw for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed for 33 yards in Week 1 to finish as QB10 in Fantasy football in the only week he's had Brown and Smith this season, so he should be in line for a stronger output than he has the last few weeks for Week 6 NFL DFS picks. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins ($6,200 on DraftKings, $6,700 on FanDuel). The 25-year-old had a strong start to the season. Dobbins rushed for more than 130 yards in his first two games and even though he hasn't been able to keep up with that production, he is seventh in rushing yards per game (85.5) this season.

Dobbins played at least 65% of snaps the last two games and the early-season bye week may be ideal for him since he is building up his strength and endurance from his torn Achilles. On Sunday, the Chargers will play the Broncos, who are allowing the third-fewest yards per pass. The need to use a run-heavy game plan is exactly what head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman seek on a weekly basis. Given his price and going up against one of the elite pass defenses in the NFL, Dobbins can provide value at his price for Week 6 NFL DFS lineups. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 6 NFL DFS lineups

