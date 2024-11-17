Anthony Richardson is returning as the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback this week. Richardson starting instead of Joe Flacco changes the dynamic of the offense and each player's viability as one of the top NFL DFS picks. Over the past two years, Richardson has thrown for more than 200 yards in three of 10 career games, compared to Flacco, who passed for more than 300 yards in six of his 11 games. With Richardson's inability to finish a week as a top passer, can you trust Indianapolis receivers in the NFL DFS player pool?

On the other sideline, New York's offense features Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. However, after scoring only six points against the Cardinals, how should they factor into your NFL DFS strategy? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL Week 11 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Patriots tight end Hunter Henry ($3,900 on DraftKings and $5,300 on FanDuel). Henry's spike in production has coincided with Drake Maye taking over at starting quarterback as the rookie has been seeking out the veteran tight end often. Hunter has at least 40 yards in four of the last five weeks, all games started by Maye. He only had one game with more than 40 yards over his first five games of the season.

Henry (questionable, foot) is TE11 in Fantasy football over the last five weeks and he was TE8 from Weeks 6-9 before having just one reception for 14 yards against the Bears last week. But given Henry had at least five receptions in three of the prior four contests, last week's lack of production doesn't appear to be the norm. Henry still comes at a cheaper price tag and the Patriots play the Rams, who are allowing the ninth-most Fantasy football points to opposing tight ends this season.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill ($7,400 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). No one in Miami may be happier than Hill to have Tua Tagovailoa back as QB1 as Hill's production significantly declined with the starting quarterback out following another concussion. Hill failed to reach 70 yards or score a touchdown in any of the four games started by someone other than Tagovailoa as quarterback this season.

Since Tagovailoa's return, Hill has had at least 70 yards or a touchdown in each of the three contests. The eight-time Pro Bowl receiver led the NFL in yards (1,799) last season after having 1,710 yards with Tagovailoa the season before. Hill has been one of the most productive receivers in NFL history with Tagovailoa as his quarterback. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

