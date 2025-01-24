Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will meet for the fourth time in the postseason on Sunday in the 2025 AFC Championship Game at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. However, Allen and the Bills have never advanced past Kansas City in the NFL playoffs, including last year when Buffalo lost 27-24 at home in the Divisional Round. Allen threw for just 186 yards and one touchdown in that game, but rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns to produce for daily Fantasy football players who used him in NFL DFS lineups. The Bills defeated the Chiefs, 30-21, this season.

On the NFC side, the Eagles will play the Commanders for the third time this season in a matchup with big-name receivers in the NFL DFS player pool like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Terry McLaurin, Washington's Dyami Brown has more receiving yards than any of them, so is he still a top under-the-radar option for your Conference Championships NFL DFS strategy?

Top NFL Conference Championship picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith ($5,800 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel). Smith leads all Eagles wide receivers this postseason in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (76) with only tight end Dallas Goedert having more receiving yards over the two postseason games. The 26-year-old ended the regular season with six receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys in Week 17 before the Eagles rested key starters in Week 18 and he led the team with 68 receptions and eight touchdowns during the regular season.

Smith had 833 receiving yards, which was second behind A.J. Brown. But Hurts and Brown haven't been in sync during the postseason with Brown having just three receptions for 24 yards over two games. Smith was the No., 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for good reason and coming off a career-best 76.4% catch rate this season and given Brown's recent struggles, Smith can return value to Sunday NFL DFS lineups. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt ($5,400 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel). Hunt led the Chiefs in carries (eight) and rushing yards (44) in their 23-14 victory over the Texans in the Divisional Round last week. Even with Isiah Pacheco back and healthy after missing 10 weeks with a leg injury, Hunt played the most running back snaps (24) while being on the field for 47% of snaps.

The Chiefs signed Hunt to add running back depth after Pacheco's injury, but few expected him to still have a leading role come postseason time. Hunt began his career with the Chiefs and led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards as a rookie before being released during his second season following an off-the-field incident. But the reunion has gone well for Hunt, who has a touchdown in three straight games and has seemingly taken over as the RB1 in Kansas City and comes with a cheaper price for Conference Championship NFL DFS lineups. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

