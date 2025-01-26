The Washington Commanders will visit the Philadelphia Eagles at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday in the 2025 NFC Championship Game. Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs follows at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Should daily Fantasy football players expect the Commanders to have strong performances from their top options in the NFL DFS player pool like Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin and Brian Robinson Jr.? The 2025 AFC Championship Game is highlighted by the fourth postseason meeting between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, with the Chiefs winning the prior three contests. Travis Kelce has five touchdowns over those three contests while averaging 96.3 yards per game, so is he a must-roster for NFL DFS lineups and one to form your NFL DFS stacks around? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL Conference Championship picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith ($5,800 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel). The fourth-year receiver finished below 1,000 yards this season for the first time since his rookie year and finished with fewer than 900 yards for the first time over his career this year. But injury played a role in that as Smith only played 13 games. He averaged 64.1 yards per game, slightly more than his career average of 63.7 yards, this season.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has produced in the playoffs before with a 100-yard game in each of his prior two postseasons. Smith hasn't had a 100-yard game yet this playoff, but he's tied for the team lead in receptions (eight) and second in receiving yards (76) this postseason. Despite missing four games, Smith still led the Eagles in receptions (68) and receiving touchdowns (eight) during the regular season and with Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown struggling to connect this postseason and Brown likely being guarded by elite cornerback Marshon Lattimore the majority of the game, Smith could be the Eagles wideout to target when making Conference Championship NFL DFS lineups. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy ($5,500 on DraftKings and $6,500 on FanDuel). The Chiefs traded up, ironically enough with the Bills, to select Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and despite there being no signs of bad blood between the two franchises besides the Chiefs just continuing to get the better of them in the postseason, it's human nature to imagine Kansas City will try to show off Worthy a little more on this stage and in this matchup. Worthy had four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in the regular season against Buffalo, but the Bills exited with a victory.

Andy Reid has become more creative in recent weeks with different ways to use Worthy in the passing and running game. Worthy set an NFL combine record for the 40-yard dash (4.21 seconds) and a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes and a play-caller like Reid can torment teams with speed like that. Worthy had five receptions for 45 yards, finishing only behind Travis Kelce, in the Divisional Round and he's likely to be heavily involved again on Sunday. Worthy was Kansas City's leading pass catcher in two of the final three games the starters played this season. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

