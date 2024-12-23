The Week 16 NFL schedule will conclude with the Green Bay Packers (-14) hosting the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Saints have been battling injuries all season and the situation became worse this week when star running back Alvin Kamara (groin) was declared out. Derek Carr (hand), Chris Olave (concussion) and Taysom Hill (knee) are all out for New Orleans as well, leaving the Saints without their four most prolific playmakers.

However, the potential for Saints role players to step into pivotal roles creates an opportunity to unearth value for NFL daily Fantasy players. Who are the best options in the NFL DFS player pool for Packers vs. Saints, and how can you optimize your NFL DFS lineups for this single-game slate? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Packers vs. Saints and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Packers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Saints running back Kendre Miller. When Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill were completely healthy, there wasn't much of a role available in the New Orleans running game for a backup running back. However, once Hill went down, Miller was already becoming an important part of the offense with 19 touches over the last two weeks.

Now Miller figures to see his role expanded even further with Kamara ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Packers. Kamara averaged 25.2 touches per game in the five games prior to being injured last week. Even if Miller doesn't handle that sort of load, he's clearly the most dynamic option left in that backfield and should be in for the lion's share of the touches. See who else to roster here.

McClure is also targeting Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who has gone four games without an interception after battling turnover issues early in the season. The second-year starter threw 11 interceptions over the first eight weeks of 2024, with at least one pick in each contest. He also had a three-fumble game against the Lions in November, but he's now gone five weeks without putting it one the deck.

Meanwhile, Love is averaging 8.3 yards per pass attempt this season, up from 7.2 yards per pass attempt during his breakout season in 2023. He's also made marginal year-over-year improvements in yards per game (244.6 to 246.1), QB rating (96.1 to 98.5) and QBR (62.1 to 66.2). Now he'll take on a Saints pass defense that ranks 28th in the NFL. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Packers vs. Saints, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.