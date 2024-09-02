The Baltimore Ravens' pass-catchers outside of Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews don't jump out as the most appealing options for NFL DFS picks, but with the Chiefs having the entire offseason to prepare to contain Baltimore's top two options, could there be value in using the other wide receivers your 2024 NFL Kickoff Game NFL DFS strategy? Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor are two other Baltimore wide receivers from the Chiefs vs. Ravens DFS player pool to consider when making NFL DFS lineups. Could they provide value for NFL DFS lineups while leaving money to spend on some of the most expensive options? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Ravens vs. Chiefs on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

McClure has turned his attention to Ravens vs. Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season opener and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Ravens

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is no stranger to playing in the NFL Kickoff Game, doing so after each of his previous two Super Bowl victories. Although Mahomes didn't have his best game last season with 226 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception, Mahomes had three touchdowns in his first NFL Kickoff Game. He's played under all kinds of pressure throughout his career and nearly every football fan in America tuning in for the NFL Kickoff Game, Mahomes will be ready for the spotlight.

Mahomes has arguably the highest floor of anyone in Thursday's NFL DFS player pool. Everything the Chiefs do offensively centers around Mahomes and Kansas City added depth at pass catcher after selecting Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and signing Juju Smith-Schuster. Mahomes comes with a steep price tag but as one of the most reliable players in the NFL, he's one McClure doesn't want to be without when building NFL DFS lineups.

McClure is also targeting Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy in his Ravens vs. Chiefs DFS picks. Worthy makes his NFL debut in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game after being selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But Worthy didn't just fall into the Chiefs' laps, they saw an opportunity and traded up for him and the fact they moved up for Worthy means they see massive potential in him. Worthy is a deep threat and with a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes, that can be a perfect match.

Worthy led one of the best skill position groups in the country at Texas in receptions (75) and receiving yards (1,014) last season. With Marquise Brown (shoulder) expected to miss the first contest, Worthy could see a large target share in Week 1 and after losing last year's NFL Kickoff Game, McClure expects a better performance from Kansas City and Worthy figures to be a key part in that. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Ravens vs. Chiefs NFL DFS lineups, player pools

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Ravens in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.