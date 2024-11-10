The Arizona Cardinals have been leaning heavily on running back James Conner this season, giving him more than 16 carries per game. Conner is averaging nearly 75 rushing yards and 20 receiving yards per contest, but he is flying under the radar as one of the potential NFL DFS sleepers since he has just one touchdown in his last five games. On Sunday, Conner will face a Jets defense that ranks outside the top 20 in rushing yards allowed per game (132.6), so volume should not be an issue again this week. Should you include Conner in your Week 10 NFL DFS lineups and which NFL DFS matchups should you target? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

McClure has turned his attention to the Week 10 NFL schedule on Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel ($6,900 on DraftKings, $8,300 on FanDuel). Samuel left his last game early with a rib injury, which was later confirmed to be rib and oblique strains. However, he had a crucial Week 9 bye to rest and tend to those injuries, so he is expected to play a key role in San Francisco's game against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The Buccaneers have allowed the seventh-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers this season, and that game has the highest betting total on Sunday. Samuel has gone over 100 receiving yards twice this season, including his only game with a touchdown (at Seattle) last month. He has destroyed zone defense throughout his career, so this is an ideal matchup for Samuel to post big numbers.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Vikings running back Aaron Jones ($6,700 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel). The 29-year-old rushed for 64 yards and added four receptions for 18 yards last week against the Colts. Jones had 21 carries last week and he's seen the vast majority of snaps this season, playing at least 72% of snaps in each of the last three weeks, including 92% of plays in Week 8.

He's been a focal point in the surprisingly efficient Vikings offense this season with more than 90 rushing yards in four of eight games this year. Not many football fans expected the Vikings to be in the postseason mix but their No. 8 scoring offense (26.1 points per game) has been a key reason for their success. Jones has rushed for more than 90 yards in four of eight games this season entering a matchup against the Jaguars, who are surrendering the third-most Fantasy football points to opposing running backs this year. See who else McClure likes right here.

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value?