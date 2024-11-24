Tommy DeVito will start at quarterback for the New York Giants on Sunday. The New Jersey native started six games for the Giants last year, but he only threw for 200 yards one time. The Giants went 3-3 during those starts, but only averaged 18.8 points per game. How will DeVito taking over at quarterback affect Giants like Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr., who have become increasingly popular options for NFL DFS lineups? Tracy has rushed for more than 100 yards in two of his last three games and Nabers was a favorite receiver of Daniel Jones, averaging 11.8 targets. The Giants will play the Buccaneers, who have allowed the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, so is DeVito worthy of a cheap addition to your NFL DFS strategy and NFL DFS stacks? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 12, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Dolphins running back De'Von Achane ($7,500 on DraftKings and $9,100 on FanDuel). The Texas A&M product broke out in Week 3 of his rookie season, rushing for over 200 yards and scoring four touchdowns as Miami put up 70 points against the Broncos.

In 18 games where he's played at least 20 offensive snaps, Achane has had at least 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown 10 times. He's accomplished that feat in five of the six games this season where he's had Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup to balance the offense. Now he'll take on a Patriots defense that gave up 204 scrimmage yards and a touchdown to Dolphins backs in Week 5 when Achane only played 11 snaps because of a concussion. See who else to pick here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings ($5,600 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel). Jennings, in his fourth NFL season, has a career-high 588 yards this season and leads all 49ers players in receiving yards. The majority of his production has come in the three games. In fact, Jennings has had 11 targets each of the last two weeks, and with Brandon Aiyuk (knee) out for the season, he'll be an integral part of the offense.

Jennings' price is significantly too low for someone averaging 9.3 receptions and 119.7 yards with four total touchdowns in the three games he's played at least 85% of snaps in this season. See who else McClure likes right here.

