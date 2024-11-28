Daily Fantasy football players have plenty of reasons to feel thankful when looking at an NFL DFS player pool that includes superstars such as Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, De'Von Achane, CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill and Jordan Love as options to build an NFL DFS strategy around with three games on Thanksgiving Day. Bears vs. Lions and Cowboys vs. Giants wil start the day with two divisional matchups and Dolphins vs. Packers will conclude NFL Thanksgiving Day 2024 with an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, so which stars should be the focal points in Thanksgiving NFL DFS lineups?

Despite the Dolphins averaging 29 points per game over their last five weeks, Hill is the WR30 in Fantasy football on a points-per-game basis during that span, so is he worth the high price for NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Thanksgiving, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Thanksgiving and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving is Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs ($7,500 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel). Gibbs played a season-high 67% of snaps last week with David Montgomery (shoulder) leaving the game early and although Montgomery said postgame he'd be available for Thanksgiving, the 10-1 Lions may take a cautious approach with the integral running back. Gibbs, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has only played at least 70% of snaps in three games over his career and in one of those contests, he rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown with five receptions for 37 yards.

Even in a split backfield, Gibbs is RB4 in Fantasy football this season as the Lions have dominated the league. Detroit leads in the NFL in scoring (32.7 points per game), ranks second in yards per game (394.3) and third in yards per play (6.2). The Lions have scored more than 40 points in four of their last eight games ahead of a matchup against the Bears, who are allowing the eighth-most rushing yards to opposing running backs this season and rank 20th in total rushing defense, allowing 129.7 rushing yards per game. See which other players to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore ($5,600 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel). Moore had seven receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown last week for his most yards in a game this season. The 27-year-old has seven receptions in back-to-back games, and he has hauled in all 14 of his targets over that span.

Although it took longer than some may have hoped, Moore seems to be improving his chemistry with quarterback Caleb Williams as the receiver is averaging 84 yards over his past two games. The Bears are averaging 23 ppg over their last two contests after failing to reach 20 points in their previous three contests. Moore had 1,364 receiving yards last season and he's starting to resemble that wideout again midway through Williams' rookie campaign. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thanksgiving

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thanksgiving. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thanksgiving, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.