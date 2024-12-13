December often hasn't been a kind month to Tua Tagovailoa over his five NFL seasons, but battling the colder elements won't be an issue for him against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Tagovailoa averages just 1.4 touchdown passes, the fewest of any full regular-season month, in December, while his 239.9 yards per game is also below his career average. This hasn't only hurt Tagovailoa's value, but it also makes players like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane less appealing options in the NFL DFS player pool. Without poor weather as a concern when factoring the Dolphins into your NFL DFS strategy, can daily Fantasy football players confidently roster Dolphins options for Week 15 NFL DFS lineups?

The Dolphins scored 32 points last week and have scored more than 30 points in three of their last four games, so should you build NFL DFS stacks around Tagovailoa and Miami pass-catchers from the NFL DFS player pool?

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 15

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase ($8,400 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel). Chase is the WR1 in Fantasy football this season and there's no reason to suspect that trend changes any time soon. The 24-year-old had 14 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns while being targeted 18 times last week against the Cowboys. It was a season-high in receptions and targets but Chase had been targeted more than 10 times in five of his last six games, averaging 13.2 targets per game over that span.

Joe Burrow doesn't have to go past his first read in Chase often as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has an elite combination of size, speed and quickness to get open nearly every play. Chase is averaging 150.5 receiving yards over his last four games.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard ($6,600 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel). Hubbard has been one of the top Fantasy football sleepers this season and he's coming off rushing for 92 yards and a touchdown while adding four receptions for 15 yards last week against the Eagles. With Jonathan Brooks (ACL) out for the season, Hubbard will continue to receive a significant snap count against the Cowboys, who allowed 123 total yards and a touchdown to Bengals RB1 Chase Brown last week.

Hubbard is the RB12 in Fantasy football this season and his play earned him a four-year, $33.2 million extension this season. The 25-year-old has played at least 74% of snaps in eight straight games.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 15

