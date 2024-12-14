This late into any NFL season tests the depth of rosters around the league and the 2024 NFL season is no different. Keen daily Fantasy football players should eye depth charts and injury reports as teams who are out of the playoff race may be more likely to rest their top talent if they are at less than full health. This provides the chance to find strong value in the NFL DFS player pool and cheaper options with higher upside to add the NFL DFS picks while having money to spend on studs for Week 15 NFL DFS lineups who could deliver tournament-winning performances. Who are some of these under-the-radar options to target in your Week 15 main slate NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for on Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 15 NFL schedule on Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 15

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase ($8,400 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel). Chase is the WR1 in Fantasy football this season and there's no reason to suspect that trend changes any time soon. The 24-year-old had 14 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns while being targeted 18 times last week against the Cowboys. It was a season-high in receptions and targets but Chase had been targeted more than 10 times in five of his last six games, averaging 13.2 targets per game over that span.

Joe Burrow doesn't have to go past his first read in Chase often as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has an elite combination of size, speed and quickness to get open nearly every play. Chase is averaging 150.5 receiving yards over his last four games.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers running back Rachaad White ($5,800 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel). After seeing a sharp reduction in usage and playing fewer than 60% of snaps in four of his previous six games, White led the Tampa Bay backfield by playing on 76% of snaps last week, his highest percentage of the season. The 25-year-old earned that higher snap count with his production as White rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and added two receptions for 19 yards and a score in a 28-13 win over the Raiders.

Bucky Irving, who has played a larger role in the backfield in recent weeks, is battling a back/hip injury, so whether he's out or able to play in a limited role, White could see another increased usage. White played more than 70% of snaps in each of the first three weeks and he was the RB4 in Fantasy football last week with a larger usage rate. Tampa Bay plays the Chargers, who have one of the best defenses in the league, but with White's reduced price and increased usage, he could provide value for NFL DFS lineups.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 15

