Late-season quarterback changes are having a significant impact on the NFL DFS player pool for Week 16. The majority of teams who are starting a different quarterback in Week 16 than Week 1 are doing so due to injuries and looking for a spark, such as the Cleveland Browns starting Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Tennessee Titans starting Mason Rudolph, and the New York Giants without Daniel Jones. The Atlanta Falcons, however, are one game out of first place in the NFC South and will switch to Michael Penix Jr., the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, to make his debut on Sunday. How should the changes at the most important position in sports affect how daily Fantasy football players forming Week 16 NFL DFS lineups?

Receivers in the NFL DFS player pool like Malik Nabers, Drake London, Jerry Jeudy, Calvin Ridley and Brian Thomas Jr. could also be affected by backup quarterbacks, a factor to consider when forming an NFL DFS strategy. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 16 NFL Sunday schedule and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase ($8,500 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel). The 24-year-old is the WR1 in Fantasy football this season and he picked the perfect time to have a career year after having a contract dispute with the Bengals this offseason. Chase has proven he's likely worth whatever contract he's seeking as he's entering the prime of his career and is currently the leader in all three wide receiver triple crown categories. Chase has 102 receptions for 1,413 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The fourth-year receiver had nine receptions for 94 yards on 11 targets in a 37-27 victory over the Titans last week. The Bengals have scored at least 27 points in six straight games and rank fifth in the league in scoring at 28.5 points per game. Cincinnati leads the NFL in passing yards (271.4) ahead of a matchup against the Browns. Chase had five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown against the Browns earlier this year and the Browns are surrendering a 60.3% completion percentage against, which is the second-highest in the NFL. McClure expects Chase to continue his dominance for Sunday NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner ($7,100 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel). The eight-year veteran is averaging 95.3 total yards per game, his most since his second NFL season. Conner rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries for 6.9 yards per carry and added five receptions for 28 yards against the Patriots last week.

The Cardinals play the Panthers, who are allowing most Fantasy football points to opposing running backs this season. Carolina's defense ranks last in the NFL in nearly every rushing category, including yards per rush (5.0) and rushing yards (173) while facing the most attempts per game (34.6). The Panthers have allowed the opposing team's RB1 to rush for at least 120 yards in three straight games, making this a strong matchup for Conner, who has played more than 70% of snaps in back-to-back weeks. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Sunday

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.