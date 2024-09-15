Colts receiver Michael Pittman had eight targets last week, one of just 27 pass-catchers to reach that number. However, Pittman only had four receptions for 31 yards as quarterback Anthony Richardson completed just 47.4% of his passes. In the three career games Richardson has started and finished, he has completed more than 50% of his passes just once. Richardson's rushing upside makes him an intriguing option for daily Fantasy football players since he has rushed for at least one touchdown in four of five career games. It's a rare situation where NFL DFS stacks may not be a strong NFL DFS strategy throughout the season.

The Colts play the Packers on Sunday, so should you use Richardson, Pittman or other Indianapolis options from the Week 2 NFL DFS player pool for your Week 2 NFL DFS picks? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Week 2 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 2 NFL schedule on Sunday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 2

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Rams running back Kyren Williams at $6,800 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. The Rams play the Cardinals, who allowed the most rushing yards per game (143.2) and tied for the second-most yards per attempt (4.7) in the NFL last season. The Cardinals also allowed the most Fantasy football points to opposing running backs last year. Week 1 wasn't any indication that Arizona corrected those weaknesses as it allowed 130 rushing yards, led by RB1 James Cook's 71 rushing yards and 32 receiving yards.

Williams played 71 of 78 snaps (91%) in Week 1 and had 18 of the 20 running back carries. He only had 50 yards on 2.8 yards per carry, but Williams scored a touchdown to boost his NFL DFS total. McClure expects a far more productive day though for Williams, who led the NFL with 95.3 rushing yards per game last season. He was a breakout star last season with 1,144 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns and Williams averaged 150.5 rushing yards on 8.4 yards per carry in his two contests against Arizona last season.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jets running back Breece Hall ($7,400 on DraftKings, $8,500 on FanDuel). Hall was the RB2 in Fantasy football last season despite coming off a torn ACL. Although the 23-year-old didn't have his most productive game in Week 1 (rushing for 54 yards on 16 carries while adding five receptions for 39 yards), Hall still received each of the first 16 running back carries before the Jets rested some key starters late in a 32-19 loss to the 49ers.

The Jets play the Titans this week, and even though the Jets' offense didn't look elite last week, some drives and moments made it seem like this year would be far more effective than last year. Hall had his breakout season despite the Jets 31st in total yards and if Aaron Rodgers remains healthy, New York should finish substantially higher in yardage and scoring this fall. A matchup on Monday Night Football against the 49ers for Rodgers' first game since his Week 1 torn Achilles was a difficult way to kick off the season for the entire New York offense, but McClure expects a Week 2 performance from Hall better resembling last year's production. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Week 2 NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.