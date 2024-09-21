After two games, Panthers first-year head coach Dave Canales has seen enough from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Canales benched starting quarterback Bryce Young entering Week 3 and will start veteran Andy Dalton. The Panthers rank last in scoring (6.5 points per game), yards (176 per game) and third-down percentage (9.1%). Can daily Fantasy football players expect better from Dalton, who enters his 14th NFL season, when making Week 3 NFL DFS lineups? Does Dalton taking over at quarterback boost the appeal of Carolina receivers in the NFL DFS player pool like Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette for Week 3 NFL DFS lineups?

The Panthers will play the Las Vegas Raiders, who shocked the Ravens with a 26-23 victory last week, so is it a wise Week 3 NFL DFS strategy to use any Carolina receivers in Week 3 main slate NFL DFS picks? Before making any Week 3 Sunday main slate NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday main slate on the Week 3 NFL schedule and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 3

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Sunday Week 3 main slate is Dolphins running back De'Von Achane at $7,000 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel. Achane emerged as one of the NFL DFS sleepers in his rookie season, bursting onto the scene with 203 rushing yards on 18 carries (11.3 yards per rush) with four receptions for 30 yards and four total touchdowns in Week 3, the first game he received more than two touches. He followed that with back-to-back games of rushing for more than 100 yards before suffering a knee injury against the Giants after rushing for 151 yards on 11 carries (13.7 yards per rush).

Achane was the RB5 on a points-per-game basis in Fantasy football last season, so when he's healthy, he needs to be considered for NFL DFS lineups. He's healthy entering Week 3, however, his starting quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is out. But Tagovailoa's injury could result in Miami leaning heavier on the run, which favors Achane, and although they only played together two drives last week, Achane had four receptions for Skylar Thompson, who will start Week 3. Achane could see significant volume in the rushing and passing games since Thompson may struggle to connect with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle after not starting a game in Miami since the 2022 season. McClure sees strong value in Achane due to the expected heavy workload and his big-play ability.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs ($6,800 on DraftKings, $7,900 on FanDuel). Gibbs rushed for 84 yards on 6.5 yards per carry and added seven receptions for 22 yards last week against Tampa Bay. Although Gibbs still finds himself in a timeshare with David Montgomery, he's been the more effective runner, averaging 5.2 yards per carry on 24 attempts compared to Montgomery's 4.5 yards per rush on 28 carries this season.

The Lions play the Cardinals, who had the second-worst scoring defense (26.8 points per game) in the NFL last season and allowed 34 points to the Bills in Week 1 before holding an injury-riddled Rams team to 10 points last week. Gibbs is a big-play runner and the Cardinals allowed the most rushing yards (143.2 per game) and the second-highest yards per rush (4.7) last season. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Week 3 Sunday main slate NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 3 on Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value for Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.