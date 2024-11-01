Changing quarterbacks, whether it's to a backup or reverting to preseason starters either due to health or the need for a spark, is one of the dominant storylines heading into the Week 9 NFL schedule. Some of those moves should have a significant impact on the NFL DFS player pool on Sunday as well. Both Gardner Minshew (Raiders) and Bryce Young (Panthers) are expected to make their second starts since being benched following being the Week 1 starters, so what can daily Fantasy football players expect from Las Vegas and Carolina playmakers when forming NFL DFS lineups?

Jameis Winston was the QB5 in Fantasy football last week as the Browns' offense looked far more efficient with him as the quarterback, so that's something to consider for your NFL DFS strategy. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 9

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ($8,800 on DraftKings, $9,100 on FanDuel). Lamb is coming off the type of performance that made him the WR1 in Fantasy football last season. The 25-year-old had 13 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-24 loss to the 49ers last week. He scored both his touchdowns in the fourth quarter when Dallas found its most offensive success.

It's no secret Lamb is the go-to option in the Dallas offense as he's arguably the most important non-quarterback to his team's offense in the NFL. He's had 25.6% of all Cowboys receptions while drawing 26.1% of the targets. Lamb has at least 60 yards in all seven games this season and he's averaging 98.8 yards over his last four contests. The Cowboys (3-4) play the Falcons (5-3) in a pivotal contest to keep them on track toward a postseason appearance and the best way for Dallas to create offense is through Lamb.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Falcons wide receiver Drake London ($6,700 on DraftKings, $7,900 on FanDuel). Although London was held to four receptions for 34 yards last week against Tampa Bay, he was coming off three straight games with a touchdown while averaging 97 yards over that span. London had more than 60 yards in five straight games entering last week and he's 13th in the league in receiving yards (525) this season.

The Falcons play the Cowboys, who have allowed 38.5 points per game over their last two games and at least 30 points in each contest. Dallas is allowing the second-most points (28.3 per game) in the league this season. Atlanta is 4-1 over its last five games and averaging 29 points per game over that span, giving Sunday all the makings of a positive matchup for London and the Falcons. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 9

