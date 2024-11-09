Cowboys vs. Eagles is usually a marquee game, but given Dallas' struggles in 2024, other Sunday games may attract more interest with Week 10 NFL bets. In fact, Philadelphia is favored by 7.5 in the latest NFL betting lines. There are three contests that pit teams with winning records against one another, including Steelers vs. Commanders. Pittsburgh will visit the nation's capital for the first time in eight years and Washington is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Week 10 NFL odds. Another matchup between division leaders on the Week 10 NFL schedule is Lions vs. Texans on Sunday Night Football, where Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite in the Week 10 NFL spreads.

The third matchup of teams over .500 is Chiefs vs. Broncos (+7.5, 41.5). Denver ended a 16-game losing streak to Kansas City when they last played in Oct. 2023, and the Broncos have covered in four of the last five meetings. How much should recent results from this series factor into your Week 10 NFL predictions and NFL betting picks? All of the updated Week 10 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 10 NFL picks now.

Top Week 10 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 10 NFL picks is that the Jaguars (+6.5, 43.5) cover the spread at home versus the Vikings. Jacksonville started just 2-4 against the spread (ATS) but has since covered in each of its last three games. The Jags are now 4-1 ATS as underdogs this season, giving them the second-most covers in those situations. On the other hand, Minnesota started off by covering in each of its first five games but has hit some turbulence as of late. The Vikings have suffered two ATS defeats over their last three games.

The Jags have found their offensive rhythm as the season has progressed, going from averaging 15 points over their first four games to 27 points over their last five, though they may be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence (questionable, shoulder) this week. The Vikings' defense has gone in the opposite direction over the course of the year, playing discernibly worse recently. Minnesota allowed just 14.8 points over its first four contests but has given up 22.8 points over its last four games. Given both the scoring trends and ATS trends, the model is firmly behind the underdog Jags. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 10 NFL predictions: the Texans (+3.5, 49) cover at home versus the Lions on Sunday Night Football. Houston has defeated Detroit in each of their last four meetings and is undefeated all-time at home versus the Lions. The Texans also get a rest advantage in this game, having played last Thursday, while Detroit is in a tough scheduling spot, playing its fourth road game over the last five weeks. The Texans are a perfect 3-0 straight-up when they have more rest than their opponents since the start of last season.

The Lions' offense has hit a snag recently, with 261 total yards on Sunday and 225 total yards the week prior. That makes the last two games their two worst offensive outputs over their last 37 regular plus postseason contests. Houston limits big plays defensively like few others, as its 4.8 yards per play is the fourth-best mark in the league, while the team also ranks fourth in sacks. With those factors, Houston (+3.5) is forecasted to cover in well over 50% of simulations, while the Over (48.5) hits in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 10 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Nov. 10

Giants vs. Panthers -- in Munich (+6.5, 40.5)

Patriots at Bears (-6, 38.5)

Bills at Colts (+3.5, 46.5)

Vikings at Jaguars (+6.5, 43)

Broncos at Chiefs (-7.5, 41.5)

Falcons at Saints (+3.5, 46.5)

49ers at Buccaneers (+6.5, 50.5)

Steelers at Commanders (-2.5, 45)

Titans at Chargers (-7.5, 39)

Jets at Cardinals (-1.5, 46.5)

Eagles at Cowboys (+7, 43.5)

Lions at Texans (+3.5, 49)

Monday, Nov. 11

Dolphins at Rams (-1, 50)