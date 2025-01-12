While the top two seeds of the 2025 NFL playoff bracket are on bye, the top two seeds of the 2025 Wild Card Weekend NFL schedule will kick off Sunday. Buffalo and Philadelphia are guaranteed at least two postseason home games if they advance, and both will host their openers on Sunday. Bills vs. Broncos at 1 p.m. ET has Buffalo favored by 8.5 points, per the Super Wild Card Weekend NFL odds, with an over-under of 47.5. Then, Eagles vs. Packers at 4:30 p.m. ET has the Eagles as five-point favorites, according to the Wild Card NFL spreads, with an over-under of 45.5. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts cleared the league's concussion protocol on Friday and will play. Jordan Love (elbow) has practiced for the Packers this week and will be under center. The Ravens and Texans advanced in the NFL playoff bracket on Saturday.

While this will be the first Broncos vs. Bills matchup of the season, Packers vs. Eagles took place in Week 1 in Brazil. Philadelphia won and covered in a game in which Packers quarterback Jordan Love got hurt, and he also was knocked out of his Week 18 contest with an elbow injury. How does what happened 18 weeks ago in Brazil, and Love's ailment, affect your Wild Card Weekend NFL bets? All of the Super Wild Card Weekend NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Wild Card Weekend NFL picks now.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Super Wild Card Weekend NFL picks is that the Rams (+2.5, 48) cover versus Minnesota on Monday Night Football at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Los Angeles has the rest advantage after it sat its top players like Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua in Week 18, while Minnesota exhausted itself in a 31-9 loss to a physical Detroit team. This game is also a rematch of their Week 8 matchup -- in which Minnesota was also coming off a defeat to the Lions -- and the Rams exploited a worn-down Vikings team by prevailing 30-20, also covering as 3-point underdogs.

Sam Darnold has had a phenomenal season, but he's also never played in a postseason game, and in a playoff-like atmosphere in Week 18, Darnold had zero touchdowns, with his lowest completion percentage of the year. Meanwhile, Stafford is a Super Bowl champion who has multiple touchdown passes in each of his last five playoff games. He enters Monday night with wins in each of his last five starts of this season, and no team has a hotter defense than the Rams over the last few weeks.

Excluding Week 18 when they sat their starters, the Rams have allowed under 10 points in each of their last three games. For the season, L.A. ranks fifth in redzone defense and hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown to an opposing running back since Week 12. The model projects Los Angeles to contain Minnesota's run game, force Darnold into an interception and sack him three times. Limiting the Vikings' offense allows the Rams (+2) to cover over 50% of the time, with the Under hitting in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Super Wild Card Weekend NFL betting odds, lines, live spreads, scores

Game Spread Total Picks Chargers at Texans (Saturday) LAC -3 41.5 32-12 HOU Steelers at Ravens (Saturday) BAL -9.5 43.5 28-14 BAL Broncos at Bills BUF -8.5 47.5 SEE PICKS HERE Packers at Eagles PHI -4.5 45.5 SEE PICKS HERE Commanders at Buccaneers TB -3 50.5 SEE PICKS HERE Vikings vs. Rams (Monday) MIN -2.5 48 SEE PICKS HERE

