The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a brutal loss in Week 2, allowing the Atlanta Falcons to drive 70 yards in just 65 seconds. The Falcons capped the drive with a game-winning, seven-yard touchdown pass to Drake London with 34 seconds left in a 22-21 win on Monday Night Football. The Eagles now face the New Orleans Saints (2-0), who are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Week 3 NFL odds. With New Orleans coming off a 44-19 victory on the road against the Cowboys, should you back the Saints in Week 3 NFL bets and Week 3 NFL predictions?

The Falcons will return to primetime off their emotional win and will host the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Week 3 NFL spreads, and with the Chiefs entering on an eight-game winning streak, should you include either of these teams in your Week 3 NFL betting picks? All of the Week 3 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 3 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on A-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on A-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 3 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 3 NFL picks is that the Browns (-6.5, 38.5) cover the spread versus the Giants. The Browns are coming off an 18-13 win on the road over the Jaguars as they forced Trevor Lawrence to complete fewer than half of his passes (14 of 30) for 220 yards. Giants quarterback Daniels Jones has struggled with accuracy this season as well, completing 54.3% of his passes, which ranks 29th of 32 quarterbacks. The Browns allowed the fewest yards in the NFL last season and they rank 12th in yards allowed this year.

The Browns went 8-1 overall and ATS at home on their way to a playoff appearance last season even with all their injuries at quarterback. Cleveland's starter is healthy to begin this season though and the Browns are 4-2 at home in six career games started by Deshaun Watson. The Giants are 0-2 to start the season with losses to teams without high expectations entering the season in the Vikings and Commanders. The Giants are also 0-2 ATS and went 3-5 ATS as a road underdog last season. These trends and New York's poor start to the season are reasons why the SportsLine model projects the Browns to cover the spread in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 3 NFL predictions: the Bengals (-7.5, 47) cover versus the Commanders. Last season, Washington allowed the most points in the NFL (518) which led to the worst point differential (-189) in the league. It doesn't appear those defensive woes have been corrected as Washington ranks dead-last in both passing TDs allowed and third-down defense, in addition to bottom-five rankings in redzone defense and points allowed. Now it has to face a Bengals offense which found its way last week by scoring 25 points at Kansas City, which had the league's No. 2 scoring defense a year ago.

The model projects Joe Burrow to have as many passing yards as Jayden Daniels has passing and rushing yards combined. RBs Chase Brown and Zack Moss are forecasted to average nearly 5.0 ypc against a Commanders defense that allowed over 100 rushing yards to both the Bucs and Giants -- two teams not known for their rushing offenses. With Washington yet to throw a passing TD all season, it simply won't be able to keep up with the Bengals. Cincy is projected to cover in well over 50% of simulations, and the model also has the Over (48) hitting well over 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 3 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Sept. 19

Patriots at Jets (-6, 38.5)

Sunday, Sept. 22

Giants at Browns (-6.5, 38.5)

Bears at Colts (-1.5, 43.5)

Texans at Vikings (+2.5, 46)

Eagles at Saints (-2.5, 49.5)

Chargers at Steelers (-1.5, 35.5)

Broncos at Buccaneers (-6.5, 39.5)

Packers at Titans (-2, 37.5)

Panthers at Raiders (-5, 40)

Dolphins at Seahawks (-4.5, 41.5)

Lions at Cardinals (+3, 51.5)

Ravens at Cowboys (+1, 48.5)

49ers at Rams (+7, 44.5)

Chiefs at Falcons (+3.5, 46.5)

Monday, Sept. 23

Jaguars at Bills (-5, 45.5)

Commanders at Bengals (-7.5, 47)