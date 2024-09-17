Tennessee Titans starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere is taking another job, as he has joined Fantasy Life as a Fantasy Football expert. You don't often see active NFL players giving fantasy football advice, especially considering "don't play daily fantasy football," is one of the six key rules the league laid out for players last offseason regarding the NFL's gambling policy.

Petit-Frere actually violated the NFL's gambling policy last year and was suspended the first six games of the 2023 regular season for placing wagers at an inappropriate location.

Tuesday afternoon, Petit-Frere joined a Fantasy Life live stream, where he offered fantasy football advice -- including commenting on the Kansas City Chiefs running back situation with Isiah Pacheco going down due to a lower leg injury.

The Titans selected Petit-Frere in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He has started in 20 of 21 career games played for Tennessee.