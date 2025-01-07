The last Power Rankings of this season are a chance for me to look back on how I did with my preseason power rankings, usually a chance to mock myself.
And, as usual, I am mocking myself.
Of the teams that started the season in my top-10, five didn't finish there. Those five are the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Of those five, three — Cowboys, 49ers and Jets — all finished below the top-20 in the final rankings.
The two teams I missed on the most the other way are the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos. I had the Vikings at No. 25 to start the season and had the Broncos at 28. They both finish in the top-12 with the Vikings at No. 6 and the Broncos at 12. They are both playoff teams.
Whiff.
Of the teams I picked as bottom-5 teams, two finish there in the Giants (30th) and Patriots (31st). The Raiders, who I picked in the 31st spot to open the season, finish at 27.
I did have the Kansas Chiefs in the top spot to open the season and they finish there. I also had the Green Bay Packers in the second spot — they were my preseason pick to win it all — and they finish at No. 8. With their recent injuries, including to receiver Christian Watson and corner Jaire Alexander — I am not as sure about that pick to win the Super Bowl.
The Bills were my pick to win the AFC, and they still have a real shot, coming in at No. 2 in my final rankings.
When you consider the 49ers and Cowboys were done in by injuries, the major miss for me was the Jets one way and the Vikings and Broncos the other. I also thought the Jaguars would be a playoff team. They are now looking for a new coach and drafting fifth overall after a 4-13 season.
All in all, it wasn't too bad. But as the NFL teaches us every season, it's so damn hard trying to predict how it will play out. That is especially true when the game is truly a survival test when it comes to injuries. Just ask the 49ers and Cowboys.
Like them, I have that as an excuse.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Chiefs
|They head into the playoffs as the top seed. Beating them at home with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid is going to be a tough thing to do. They are also getting healthier.
|--
|15-2-0
|2
Bills
|They surprised a lot of people by finishing with the No. 2 seed in the conference and Josh Allen might be the MVP. But they have to show they can get to a Super Bowl.
|--
|13-4-0
|3
Lions
|What they did to the Vikings serves notice to the rest of the NFC that they are the team to beat. The defense stepped up, which is a good thing for the playoffs.
|--
|15-2-0
|4
Eagles
|They sit as the second seed in the playoffs and will be a tough out for all. They have to hope Jalen Hurts isn't rusty coming off a concussion.
|1
|14-3-0
|5
Ravens
|They head into the playoffs as one of the best in the AFC. The offense will be tough to stop, but their defense will be what decides how far they go.
|1
|12-5-0
|6
Vikings
|Sam Darnold wasn't good in the loss to the Lions, which is concerning heading into this week's playoff game. They offense has to be better against the Rams.
|2
|14-3-0
|7
Commanders
|Jayden Daniels got this team to the playoffs as a rookie. This is a team that might be able to make a little run with him as the catalyst.
|--
|12-5-0
|8
Packers
|The injuries are coming at a bad time for this team. Jordan Love is banged up and not having Christian Watson and Jaire Alexander will make the playoffs tough to navigate.
|--
|11-6-0
|9
Rams
|This young team won the division after a slow start, which is a tribute to coach Sean McVay. But general manager Les Snead has done a nice job finding young players who have contributed in a big way.
|--
|10-7-0
|10
Buccaneers
|Baker Mayfield's special season got this team to the playoffs. The injuries on defense are a concern, but the offense might be able to make this team a surprise challenger in the NFC playoffs.
|--
|10-7-0
|11
Chargers
|With Justin Herbert as quarterback, Jim Harbaugh as coach to go with a good defense, they could make a playoff run. It's been a successful first season for Harbaugh.
|--
|11-6-0
|12
Broncos
|Sean Payton has done an amazing job getting this team into the playoffs with a rookie quarterback. The defense will have to carry them if they are to make a surprise playoff run.
|1
|10-7-0
|13
Steelers
|They've lost four straight games, which is not a good look heading into the playoffs. Did they overachieve? It sure looks like it.
|1
|10-7-0
|14
Texans
|They head into the playoffs as the division winner with the most questions. Can C.J. Stroud turn it on in the playoffs?
|--
|10-7-0
|15
Bengals
|They won their last five games to just miss out on the playoffs. Joe Burrow was sensational, but it wasn't enough as the defense was bad.
|--
|9-8-0
|16
Seahawks
|They won 10 games and missed out on the playoffs. That has to sting. Then coach Mike Macdonald fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after the season.
|--
|10-7-0
|17
Falcons
|They missed out on the playoffs, which is the bad news. The good news is they have their franchise passer in Michael Penix.
|--
|8-9-0
|18
Dolphins
|The Tua Tagovailoa injuries killed this team's chances of making the playoffs, but isn't that a pattern? Now Tyreek Hill might want out? Not good.
|--
|8-9-0
|19
Colts
|General manager Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen will be back, but they will enter next season on the hot seat. They haven't won a division title since Ballard got there.
|--
|8-9-0
|20
Panthers
|They have to be thrilled with what they got from Bryce Young after he returned as starter. There is a lot to build around.
|1
|5-12-0
|21
Cowboys
|What happens with coach Mike McCarthy? Will he be back? Does he want to come back or go somewhere else?
|1
|7-10-0
|22
Cardinals
|They battled all year long with an undermanned roster. They are headed in the right direction and one more good offseason could make them a playoff team next year.
|--
|8-9-0
|23
49ers
|The injuries ruined their chances this season. But now they have some tough decisions to make this offseason.
|--
|6-11-0
|24
Bears
|They have to hire the right coach to change this team's culture and build it around Caleb Williams. He did some good things as a rookie, which gives the franchise hope.
|--
|5-12-0
|25
Saints
|They have to find a coach and then that coach has to be patient with all the cap issues. They have a lot of major decisions to make.
|2
|5-12-0
|26
Jets
|Will Aaron Rodgers be back? Who will be the coach? This disappointing season couldn't end soon enough.
|2
|5-12-0
|27
Raiders
|The question now is whether coach Antonio Pierce will be back. Then there's the quarterback question. Having both coach and quarterback issues is never a good thing.
|2
|4-13-0
|28
Jaguars
|Doug Pederson is out, but general manager Trent Baalke is not. The question now is whether keeping him around will impact the coaching search.
|2
|4-13-0
|29
Browns
|They already made changes to the offensive staff, but they need to find competition for Deshaun Watson, who might not be ready to open the season anyway with an Achilles issue.
|--
|3-14-0
|30
Giants
|They will be running it back with coach Brian Daboll. Now they have to do everything they can to get him a quarterback.
|1
|3-14-0
|31
Patriots
|They blew their chance at the first overall pick, and then fired coach Jerod Mayo. It wasn't a good Sunday in Patriot-land.
|1
|4-13-0
|32
Titans
|They will pick first in the draft, which is a good thing. They have to get a quarterback in the worst way after Will Levis flopped this season.
|2
|3-14-0