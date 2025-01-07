The last Power Rankings of this season are a chance for me to look back on how I did with my preseason power rankings, usually a chance to mock myself.

And, as usual, I am mocking myself.

Of the teams that started the season in my top-10, five didn't finish there. Those five are the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Of those five, three — Cowboys, 49ers and Jets — all finished below the top-20 in the final rankings.

The two teams I missed on the most the other way are the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos. I had the Vikings at No. 25 to start the season and had the Broncos at 28. They both finish in the top-12 with the Vikings at No. 6 and the Broncos at 12. They are both playoff teams.

Whiff.

Of the teams I picked as bottom-5 teams, two finish there in the Giants (30th) and Patriots (31st). The Raiders, who I picked in the 31st spot to open the season, finish at 27.

I did have the Kansas Chiefs in the top spot to open the season and they finish there. I also had the Green Bay Packers in the second spot — they were my preseason pick to win it all — and they finish at No. 8. With their recent injuries, including to receiver Christian Watson and corner Jaire Alexander — I am not as sure about that pick to win the Super Bowl.

The Bills were my pick to win the AFC, and they still have a real shot, coming in at No. 2 in my final rankings.

When you consider the 49ers and Cowboys were done in by injuries, the major miss for me was the Jets one way and the Vikings and Broncos the other. I also thought the Jaguars would be a playoff team. They are now looking for a new coach and drafting fifth overall after a 4-13 season.

All in all, it wasn't too bad. But as the NFL teaches us every season, it's so damn hard trying to predict how it will play out. That is especially true when the game is truly a survival test when it comes to injuries. Just ask the 49ers and Cowboys.

Like them, I have that as an excuse.