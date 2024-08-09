The NFL preseason has arrived after an eventful third week of training camp around the league. Wide receivers are still holding out, and one is close to being traded soon. Joint practices started and fights broke out as every team entered the dog days of training camp in preparation for the preseason.

This week was a wild one in terms of training camp news, so let's dive into the overreactions.

Brandon Aiyuk is foolish for turning down $32 million per year from the Patriots

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Brandon Aiyuk SF • WR • #11 TAR 105 REC 75 REC YDs 1342 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Reports emerged that the Patriots were going to offer Aiyuk $32 million per season if they could acquire him in a trade from the 49ers, which would have made him the third-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Don't be fooled, Aiyuk wants his money -- but he wants to win as well.

The Patriots clearly aren't in that stage, despite searching desperately for a No. 1 wide receiver to pair with rookie quarterback Drake Maye. Aiyuk wants to be paid as one of the top receivers in the game, but he also wants to compete for a Super Bowl. The ideal fit would be the 49ers, but San Francisco is making it clear it doesn't want to give Aiyuk that much.

Perhaps the Steelers or Browns will, but Aiyuk likely won't be getting $32 million a year with them. Competing for championships is part of the process, which is why the Aiyuk and 49ers situation is so bizarre.

The 49ers should want a player back in a Brandon Aiyuk trade

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Amari Cooper CLE • WR • #2 TAR 128 REC 72 REC YDs 1250 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

If the 49ers are keen on still competing for a championship (they are), it's fair for them to ask for a player in return in a potential Aiyuk trade. San Francisco reportedly wants compensation in the form of a player in an Aiyuk deal, with names being tossed around like Amari Cooper (Browns) and Pat Freiermuth (Steelers).

Teams aren't going to want to part with multiple first-round picks for Aiyuk, and the 49ers want to make sure they have players who can still help them win a championship this year. With the recurring shoulder injury for Ricky Pearsall hurting his rookie season, the 49ers need to at least try and replace a player of Aiyuk's caliber by strengthening other positions.

CeeDee Lamb won't be on the field for the Cowboys in Week 1

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

CeeDee Lamb DAL • WR • #88 TAR 181 REC 135 REC YDs 1749 REC TD 12 FL 2 View Profile

We really need to know who's running the show in Dallas. Is it Jerry Jones or Stephen Jones?

Jerry Jones was asked about a timeline to get a deal done for Lamb, and Jones denied that by saying he doesn't have a "sense of urgency." Lamb responded in a tweet saying "lol" and Micah Parsons retweeted that Lamb tweet.

Are the Cowboys negotiating with Lamb? They have to be talking to the wide receiver, but where they are in contract negotiations is a major concern. If Stephen Jones is handling the business, it's more than likely Lamb would be in training camp with a new deal right now.

There's still a month unil the regular season, but getting a deal done with Lamb in this wide receiver market (with a barometer set) shouldn't be taking this long. The Cowboys still have to get deals done with Dak Prescott and Parsons, too.

What Dallas is doing with Lamb makes no sense, and now it'll have to pay him way more than it would have earlier this offseason. There's still time to get a deal done, so no reason to panic.

However, there is a reason to be concerned with how the Cowboys do business.

The Bears' struggles on offense are a major concern

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Chicago's offense has struggled over the last week of training camp. The Bears are down a few offensive linemen, but Caleb Williams and the offense have been inconsistent in the passing game. Downfield plays are limited and the attack is discombobulated.

Williams has issues rolling outside the tackle box because the offensive line is struggling in pass protection. The receivers are having trouble getting the ball with Williams not having time to see the field.

Offensive line continuity is a problem right now, which is affecting Williams' progression. We may need to temper expectations on the Bears offense, which is still a work in progress.

Jarrett Stidham will be the Broncos starting QB in Week 1

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Jarrett Stidham DEN • QB • #8 CMP% 60.6 YDs 496 TD 2 INT 1 YD/Att 7.52 View Profile

Stidham was listed as the first-team quarterback on the Broncos' initial depth chart, which shouldn't be surprising given how head coach Sean Payton likes him. Payton benched Russell Wilson in favor of Stidham last season, giving him an opportunity to show he can handle the reins of being a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Bo Nix was selected No. 12 overall, but the Broncos appear primed to be patient with the rookie and give him an opportunity to learn behind Stidham. Nix should see the field later this season, but beating out Stidham was always going to be a challenge this summer.

The Broncos gave Stidham a two-year, $10 million contract in 2023 for a reason.