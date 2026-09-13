NFL Week 1 inactives, injury tracker: Joey Porter Jr. unlikely to play for Steelers, per report

At long last, the first week of the 2026 NFL season has arrived. The wait to see all 32 teams return to action is over, but it will take a little bit longer to watch some of football's biggest stars make their season debuts. Numerous standouts who promise to factor into the Super Bowl race will watch from the sidelines as their teams embark on a new campaign, and many others enter game day questionable to suit up.

In addition to those who are still recovering from injuries sustained last year and in the offseason, a handful of impact players popped up on their teams' injury reports in the immediate lead-up to the season opener. Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers underwent a meniscus trim this week, which will force him to miss at least one game. And the Atlanta Falcons will open the year without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered an oblique injury in practice.

Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who has been in a contract dispute with Pittsburgh all summer, is unlikely to play Sunday against the Falcons because of a back injury, per an ESPN report, and the possibility of a trade remains in play.

It is far from ideal to have to start the season without key contributors. Teams that are missing starters in Week 1 can take solace in the reality that they are far from alone, though.

Stay here for the latest injury updates and status designations for Sunday's games.