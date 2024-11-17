NFL Week 11 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player updates; Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb expects to play on 'MNF'

Bills inactives: Amari Cooper in
WR Amari Cooper (wrist) was questionable and is active. WR Keon Coleman (wrist), TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) and LB Matt Milano (triceps) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday.
It's Week 11 of the NFL season, and several teams around the league are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players throughout the league.
The San Francisco 49ers offense is without TE George Kittle (hamstring), who is out after being listed as questionable. The team has both OT Trent Williams (ankle) and DE Nick Bosa (hip) active against the Seahawks. Also, the banged-up Cowboys could be without wide receiver CeeDee Lamb -- who tweaked his back on Saturday -- against the Texans on Monday night.
Yet all the injury news isn't bad as some explosive receivers -- Tee Higgins, Amari Cooper, DK Metcalf and Nico Collins -- have been cleared to play.
RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle) and DE Charles Omenihu (knee) were the only players with an injury designation this week and both were ruled out.
TE Noah Fant (groin), TE Brady Russell (foot) and C Connor Williams (personal) were the three players with injury designations and were all ruled out. The good news for Seattle, is DK Metcalf, who is dealing with a knee injury, didn't have an injury designation.
S Brandon Jones (abdomen) was the only player who was listed as questionable and he is inactive.
CB Antonio Hamilton (pectoral) and DB Mike Hughes (neck) were among those ruled out ahead of Sunday.
The 49ers had a long injury report this week. TE George Kittle (hamstring) was questionable and is out. OT Trent Williams (ankle) and DE Nick Bosa (hip) were also both questionable, but are active.
The Saints had a lengthier opponent than their opponent. LB Pete Werner (hand) was questionable and is active. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring) and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder) were both questionable and are also active.
The Steelers will have some help on offense for their division game against the Ravens. RB Jaylen Warren (back) was questionable and will play.
CB Arthur Maulet (calf) and S Eddie Jackson (non-injury related) were both ruled out ahead of their divisional game. DT Travis Jones (ankle) was questionable and is among those active.
The Patriots had a lengthy injury report this week. DT Christian Barmore (not injury-related), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), OT Vederian Lowe (shoulder) and DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot) were among those questionable.
CB Josh Wallace (hip) and OLB Byron Young (knee) were both questionable and are both active this week. CB Charles Woods (ankle) was ruled out ahead of Sunday.
QB Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder) is out again this week, meaning Mac Jones will get the start. DT Maason Smith (ankle) was questionable and also won't play.
CB L'Jarius Sneed (quad) was ruled out ahead of Sunday. WR Tyler Boyd (back) was questionable and is active.
OLB Gabriel Murphy (knee) was the only player with the injury designation and he was ruled out ahead of their matchup against the Titans.
The Colts only had two players with injury designations. T Bernhard Raimann (knee) was ruled out and LB EJ Speed (knee) was questionable and is active.
The Browns only had two players with injury designations. DT Mike Hall Jr. (knee/IR) and T Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.
OT Terron Armstead (knee) and OL Isaiah Wynn (quad, knee) were among those questionable and are both active. WR Tyreek Hill has been dealing with a wrist injury, but was not given an injury designation.
TE Michael Mayer (not injury related) was questionable and is active. CB Nate Hobbs (ankle), C Andre James (ankle), OG Cody Whitehair (ankle) and TE Harrison Bryant (ankle) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday.
WR Davante Adams (wrist/illness) will be an option for Aaron Rodgers today, as he is active. DT Solomon Thomas (knee) was also questionable and is active.
CB Jaire Alexander (knee) and S Evan Williams (hamstring) were questionable ahead of the division rival game and will both play. RB MarShawn Lloyd (ankle/hamstring/abdomen) and T/G Jordan Morgan (shoulder/IR) were both ruled out ahead of their game against the Bears.
TE Sam LaPorta (shoulder) and CB Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral) were among those ruled out ahead of their game against the Jags. LB Ben Niemann (ankle) was the only questionable player and he is active.
DE Montez Sweat (ankle) and S Tarvarius Moore (concussion) were the two Bears' players questionable for their game against the Packers and they are both active.
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead is expected to play today.
Here is a look at some of the top names listed as questionable, but are expected to play, including Sam Darnold, Tee Higgins, Tyreek Hill and Aaron Jones:
Jets' wide receiver Davante Adams missed practice earlier this week and was dealing with an illness and a wrist injury. He is expected to play.
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson is expected to suit up against the Chargers.
Running back Jaylen Warren is questionable with a back injury and he has a solid chance to play.
Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is not expected to play today.
49ers tight end George Kittle will likely be sidelined this week, but will wait until pregame warmups to make the official decision.