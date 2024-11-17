NFL Week 11 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player updates; Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb expects to play on 'MNF'

It's Week 11 of the NFL season, and several teams around the league are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players throughout the league.

The San Francisco 49ers offense is without TE George Kittle (hamstring), who is out after being listed as questionable. The team has both OT Trent Williams (ankle) and DE Nick Bosa (hip) active against the Seahawks. Also, the banged-up Cowboys could be without wide receiver CeeDee Lamb -- who tweaked his back on Saturday -- against the Texans on Monday night.

Yet all the injury news isn't bad as some explosive receivers -- Tee Higgins, Amari Cooper, DK Metcalf and Nico Collins -- have been cleared to play.

