NFL Week 13 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for Eagles-Ravens, other late-window games

It's Week 13 of the NFL season, and several teams are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players throughout the league.

A few key starting quarterbacks returned from injuries Sunday, namely the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence. However, his return was short-lived, as he was carted off the field after a brutal hit that resulted in Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair getting ejected.

Among the late-window games, Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is inactive against the Ravens. Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee/foot) was questionable, but he is active and good to go.

Keep it locked here for the full list of Week 13 inactives and the latest injury updates in our live blog below.