NFL Week 13 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for Eagles-Ravens, other late-window games

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 13

It's Week 13 of the NFL season, and several teams are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players throughout the league.

A few key starting quarterbacks returned from injuries Sunday, namely the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence. However, his return was short-lived, as he was carted off the field after a brutal hit that resulted in Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair getting ejected.

Among the late-window games, Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is inactive against the Ravens. Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee/foot) was questionable, but he is active and good to go. 

Keep it locked here for the full list of Week 13 inactives and the latest injury updates in our live blog below.

Updating Live
(45)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams top WR questionable to return

Rams wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who has 117 yards on nine receptions today against the Falcons, is questionable to return with a knee injury.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Roger McCreary questionable with shoulder injury

Titans cornerback Roger McCreary has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return, per the CBS broadcast.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Seahawks punter questionable to return

Seattle's punter Michael Dickson is questionable to return with a back injury. He is headed into the locker room.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jimmie Ward evaluated for concussion

Texans safety Jimmie Ward is in the locker room and is being evaluated for a concussion. He is questionable to return.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Noah Brown questionable to return

The Commanders announced that wide receiver Noah Brown is questionable to return with a rib injury. He had three receptions for 27 yards today against the Titans.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Darnell Savage questionable to return

Jaguars safety Darnell Savage is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

 
Pinned
Link copied

DK Metcalf back in

A cart initially came out for Metcalf, but not only did he not use it, but he was back after missing just two plays.

 
Pinned
Link copied

DK Metcalf limps off field, heads to medical tent

DK Metcalf limped off the field and was unable to put weight on his left leg. He was helped by trainers and went into the blue medical tent. Teammates surrounded him on one knee as he was on the field.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tyson Campbell questionable to return

Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell is questionable to return with a thigh injury.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dalton Schultz is questionable to return

The Texans offense took a hit, as tight end Dalton Shultz is questionable to return against the Jaguars with a shoulder injury. He had four catches for 39 yards before exiting.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Calvin Austin III ruled out

The Steelers wide receiver is ruled out with a head injury. He was hit in the head on Pittsburgh's first offensive play, but was able to remain in. He later took a second hit, after catching two passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. That second hit resulted in an evaluation for a head injury.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams inactives: Tyler Higbee out 

TE Tyler Higbee (knee) and OL KT Leveston (ankle) were both ruled out ahead of their game against the Saints. OL Alaric Jackson (foot) was questionable and is active. 

  • Stetson Bennett (emergency 3rd QB)
  • Cody Schrader
  • Brennan Jackson
  • Dylan McMahon
  • Warren McClendon Jr.
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens inactives: Kyle Van Noy out

OLB Kyle Van Noy (hamstring/neck) was doubtful and will not play. NT Michael Pierce (calf) was questionable and is active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles inactives: DeVonta Smith out

CB Darius Slay was ruled out with a concussion ahead of their matchup against the Ravens. WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was questionable and will not play today.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Devonta Smith out

The Eagles offense will be without wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who is out with a hamstring injury, after being initially listed as questionable.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Buccaneers inactives: Tristan Wirfs good to go

S Jordan Whitehead (pectoral) is out. OT Tristan Wirfs (knee/foot) was questionable and is in.

Here's a look at the Bucs' inactives:

  • DL Earnest Brown
  • TE Devin Culp
  • CB Tyrek Funderburk
  • QB Michael Pratt
  • OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
  • S Tykee Smith
 
Pinned
Link copied

Saints inactives: Jamaal Williams active

RB Jamaal Williams (groin) was a full participant Friday, but was still listed as questionable. C Eric McCoy (groin) didn't practice this week and is inactive.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers inactives: Jadeveon Clowney active

Bryce Young will be without WR Jalen Coker (quadriceps) and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck). OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee) was questionable and is active. 

Here's a full list of Carolina's inactives:

  • TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
  • WR Jalen Coker
  • S Jammie Robinson
  • CB Shemar Bartholomew
  • CB Akayleb Evans
  • OL Jarrett Kingston
  • DT Jaden Crumedy
 
Pinned
Link copied

Morgan Moses questionable to return

Carter Warren in for Morgan Moses at right tackle, as Moses is questionable to return for the Jets with a shoulder injury. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Stephon Gilmore questionable to return

The Minnesota Vikings cornerback is questionable to return against the Arizona Cardinals with a hamstring injury.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Trevor Lawrence hit, carted off and ruled out

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was carted off after he took a brutal hit from Texans linebacker Aziz Al-Shaair, who was ejected for the play. Shortly after the injury, the Jaguars confirmed that Lawrence is out for the remainder of the game.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Hunter Henry returns

The Patriots tight end has returned the game after taking a hard hit to the helmet earlier in the first half. Henry missed a total of eight offensive snaps.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Hunter Henry on sideline after taking hit to helmet

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry was taken to the medial tent, but the Patriots say there is no injury update, per the CBS broadcast. He was pointing to his abdomen, not his head, after taking a hit to the helmet. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Najee Harris getting oxygen

The Steelers running back has the medical staff around him and is getting oxygen. He was up walking around and soon after joined the offense on the bench. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders inactives: Austin Ekeler, Marshon Lattimore out

The Commanders are down a running back, with Austin Ekeler (concussion) out, but running back Brian Robinson Jr. didn't have a game designation. CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), who hasn't played for Washington since the trade, was doubtful and his Commanders debut will have to wait.

Here's a full list of the Commanders' inactives:

  • QB Jeff Driskel (Emergency QB)
  • CB Marshon Lattimore
  • LB Dominique Hampton
  •  T Andrew Wylie
  • DT Phidarian Mathis
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cardinals inactives: Jalen Thompson active, Darius Robinson making debut

S Joey Blount (hip), RB Emari Demercardo (back), DL Darius Robinson (calf) and S Jalen Thompson (ankle) were all questionable after being limited in Friday's practice. First rounder Darius Robinson will make his NFL debut, after being on IR. 

Here is a full list of the team's inactives:

  • OLB Julian Okwara
  • OL Christian Jones
  • TE Travis Vokolek
  • WR Xavier Weaver
  • DL Khyiris Tonga
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jets inactives: Breece Hall good to go

OL Tyron Smith (neck) is once again out. RB Breece Hall (knee) and LB C.J. Mosley (neck) were among those questionable. Mosley is inactive and Hall is active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Falcons inactives: Younghoe Koo active

K Younghoe Koo (right hip) was the only Falcons player who was questionable heading into the matchup. He is active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals inactives: Orlando Brown is back

Cincinnati had a short injury report. WR Charlie Jones (groin) was doubtful and OT Orlando Brown (fibula) was questionable. Brown is active.

Here's a full list of the team's inactives:

  • WR Charlie Jones
  • WR Trenton Irwin
  • LB Logan Wilson
  • TE Tanner McLachlan
  • DT Sheldon Rankins
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers inactives

DB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) and DT Montravius Adams (knee) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday. 

See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:42

    NFL On CBS Preview Week 13: Eagles at Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    2:18

    NFL On CBS Preview Week 13: Chargers at Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    2:41

    NFL On CBS Preview Week 13: Titans at Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    2:30

    NFL On CBS Preview Week 13: Colts at Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    3:15

    Saquon, King Henry Set For Marquee RB Clash

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Saquon Making A Serious Case For MVP

  • Image thumbnail
    6:21

    Emory Hunt's Top 5 All-Time Running Backs To Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    3:28

    Week 13 Highlights: Raiders at Chiefs (11/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Aidan O'Connell & Antonio Pierce Sound Off on Late Game Blunder vs Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    MUST SEE: Raiders fumble away opportunity, let Chiefs clinch playoff berth

  • Image thumbnail
    3:25

    Chiefs Keep Finding New Ways To Win

  • Image thumbnail
    2:58

    Chiefs Edge Out A Win Against Lesser Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    7:05

    This Just In: Raiders at Chiefs Halftime Update

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Jets To Hire 3rd Coach Since 2019

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Saints 2-0 Under Interim HC Darren Rizzi

  • Image thumbnail
    3:07

    Bears Make 1st In-Season Coaching Change In Franchise History

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Ryan Wilson's NFL Mock Draft: Cam Ward Goes No. 1

  • Image thumbnail
    4:00

    Ryan Wilson's NFL Mock Draft: Ashton Jeanty Selected Outside Of Top 10

  • Image thumbnail
    2:43

    Bears Fire HC Matt Eberflus

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Ryan Wilson's NFL Mock Draft: Travis Hunter Falls To New England

See All NFL Videos