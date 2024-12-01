NFL Week 13 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for Eagles-Ravens, other late-window games

Rams top WR questionable to return
Rams wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who has 117 yards on nine receptions today against the Falcons, is questionable to return with a knee injury.
It's Week 13 of the NFL season, and several teams are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players throughout the league.
A few key starting quarterbacks returned from injuries Sunday, namely the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence. However, his return was short-lived, as he was carted off the field after a brutal hit that resulted in Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair getting ejected.
Among the late-window games, Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is inactive against the Ravens. Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee/foot) was questionable, but he is active and good to go.
Keep it locked here for the full list of Week 13 inactives and the latest injury updates in our live blog below.
Titans cornerback Roger McCreary has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return, per the CBS broadcast.
Seattle's punter Michael Dickson is questionable to return with a back injury. He is headed into the locker room.
Texans safety Jimmie Ward is in the locker room and is being evaluated for a concussion. He is questionable to return.
The Commanders announced that wide receiver Noah Brown is questionable to return with a rib injury. He had three receptions for 27 yards today against the Titans.
Jaguars safety Darnell Savage is questionable to return with an ankle injury.
A cart initially came out for Metcalf, but not only did he not use it, but he was back after missing just two plays.
DK Metcalf limped off the field and was unable to put weight on his left leg. He was helped by trainers and went into the blue medical tent. Teammates surrounded him on one knee as he was on the field.
Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell is questionable to return with a thigh injury.
The Texans offense took a hit, as tight end Dalton Shultz is questionable to return against the Jaguars with a shoulder injury. He had four catches for 39 yards before exiting.
The Steelers wide receiver is ruled out with a head injury. He was hit in the head on Pittsburgh's first offensive play, but was able to remain in. He later took a second hit, after catching two passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. That second hit resulted in an evaluation for a head injury.
TE Tyler Higbee (knee) and OL KT Leveston (ankle) were both ruled out ahead of their game against the Saints. OL Alaric Jackson (foot) was questionable and is active.
OLB Kyle Van Noy (hamstring/neck) was doubtful and will not play. NT Michael Pierce (calf) was questionable and is active.
CB Darius Slay was ruled out with a concussion ahead of their matchup against the Ravens. WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was questionable and will not play today.
S Jordan Whitehead (pectoral) is out. OT Tristan Wirfs (knee/foot) was questionable and is in.
Here's a look at the Bucs' inactives:
RB Jamaal Williams (groin) was a full participant Friday, but was still listed as questionable. C Eric McCoy (groin) didn't practice this week and is inactive.
Bryce Young will be without WR Jalen Coker (quadriceps) and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck). OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee) was questionable and is active.
Here's a full list of Carolina's inactives:
Carter Warren in for Morgan Moses at right tackle, as Moses is questionable to return for the Jets with a shoulder injury.
The Minnesota Vikings cornerback is questionable to return against the Arizona Cardinals with a hamstring injury.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was carted off after he took a brutal hit from Texans linebacker Aziz Al-Shaair, who was ejected for the play. Shortly after the injury, the Jaguars confirmed that Lawrence is out for the remainder of the game.
The Patriots tight end has returned the game after taking a hard hit to the helmet earlier in the first half. Henry missed a total of eight offensive snaps.
Patriots tight end Hunter Henry was taken to the medial tent, but the Patriots say there is no injury update, per the CBS broadcast. He was pointing to his abdomen, not his head, after taking a hit to the helmet.
The Steelers running back has the medical staff around him and is getting oxygen. He was up walking around and soon after joined the offense on the bench.
The Commanders are down a running back, with Austin Ekeler (concussion) out, but running back Brian Robinson Jr. didn't have a game designation. CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), who hasn't played for Washington since the trade, was doubtful and his Commanders debut will have to wait.
Here's a full list of the Commanders' inactives:
S Joey Blount (hip), RB Emari Demercardo (back), DL Darius Robinson (calf) and S Jalen Thompson (ankle) were all questionable after being limited in Friday's practice. First rounder Darius Robinson will make his NFL debut, after being on IR.
Here is a full list of the team's inactives:
OL Tyron Smith (neck) is once again out. RB Breece Hall (knee) and LB C.J. Mosley (neck) were among those questionable. Mosley is inactive and Hall is active.
K Younghoe Koo (right hip) was the only Falcons player who was questionable heading into the matchup. He is active.
Cincinnati had a short injury report. WR Charlie Jones (groin) was doubtful and OT Orlando Brown (fibula) was questionable. Brown is active.
Here's a full list of the team's inactives:
DB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) and DT Montravius Adams (knee) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday.