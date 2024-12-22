NFL Week 16 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for early games

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 16

Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season is a busy one, with games on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Many teams are looking to clinch playoff spots or improve their standings in the conference, while others will watch their postseason hopes go away this week. With so much on the line, who is playing and who is out will be crucial to these matchups.

Every team is dealing with injuries to some capacity, though some more than others.

Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown (knee) was limited on Thursday and Friday, but will play against the Commanders.

Among those questionable are Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku (hamstring), Cincinnati Bengals OL Orlando Brown Jr. (fibula), Carolina Panthers OLB Jadeveon Clowney (illness), Indianapolis Colts K Matt Gay (neck) and Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (wrist, rest).

Stay up to date with who's in, who's out and injuries throughout the day below.

Updating Live
(10)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears injury update

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jets injury news

Qunnen Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury and will see how he feels ahead of the game before making a final decision. Running back Braelon Allen is expected to be active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Will Levis expected to be backup QB

Mason Rudolph is starting for the Titans and Will Levis looks like he will be QB2.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Zach Ertz trending towards playing

The Commanders tight end is questionable with a concussion and shoulder injury.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tyrone Tracy Jr. expected to play

The Giants running back is expected to be out there against the Falcons.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Browns QB news

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is starting for the Browns and Jameis Winston is expected to be the emergency quarterback. He didn't practice this week due to a shoulder injury.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Micah Parsons likely to play

The Cowboys linebacker has been dealing with a stomach bug, but he is expected to play.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tyreek Hill expected to play

The Dolphins offense is expected to have Tyreek Hill today against the 49ers.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tony Pollard expected to play

The Titans running back is expected o be good to go.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers WR expected to play

Jalen Coker and David Moore are both expected to play against the Cardinals.

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:09

    Bengals Seek 3rd Straight Win as Browns Make Another QB Change

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    Alec Pierce On Colts Injury Report, Looking to Stay in The Playoff Hunt

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    Freezing Temps at Kickoff for Rams-Jets

  • Image thumbnail
    3:28

    49ers, Dolphins Meet with Playoff Hopes Fading

  • Image thumbnail
    2:24

    Josh Allen Playing at MVP Level, Bills Seek 12th Win

  • Image thumbnail
    2:36

    Week 16 Highlights: Texans at Chiefs (12/21)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Patrick Mahomes Sounds Off Following Win Over Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson Sound Off Following Win Over Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    10:36

    Ravens Beat Steelers At Home To Clinch Playoff Berth, Keep Division Title Dreams Alive

  • Image thumbnail
    2:43

    AFC North Up For Grabs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Evaluating The State Of The Steelers Offense Following Week 16 Loss to Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    4:01

    Lamar Jackson Continues MVP Push

  • Image thumbnail
    2:54

    Week 16 Preview: Falcons Turn To Michael Penix Jr. With Playoffs On The Line

  • Image thumbnail
    2:51

    Week 16 Preview: Rams Peaking At The Right Time

  • Image thumbnail
    4:23

    Week 16 Preview: Lions Look To Bounce Back After Humbling Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    3:16

    NFL Saturday Preview: Steelers Visit Ravens With Chance To Clinch AFC North

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    This Just In: Ravens Waived WR Diontae Johnson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Through The Air Presented By United

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Bills With 2nd Easiest Remaining SOS, Host Patriots

See All NFL Videos