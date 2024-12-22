NFL Week 16 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for early games
All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 16
Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season is a busy one, with games on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Many teams are looking to clinch playoff spots or improve their standings in the conference, while others will watch their postseason hopes go away this week. With so much on the line, who is playing and who is out will be crucial to these matchups.
Every team is dealing with injuries to some capacity, though some more than others.
Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown (knee) was limited on Thursday and Friday, but will play against the Commanders.
Among those questionable are Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku (hamstring), Cincinnati Bengals OL Orlando Brown Jr. (fibula), Carolina Panthers OLB Jadeveon Clowney (illness), Indianapolis Colts K Matt Gay (neck) and Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (wrist, rest).
Stay up to date with who's in, who's out and injuries throughout the day below.
Jets injury news
Qunnen Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury and will see how he feels ahead of the game before making a final decision. Running back Braelon Allen is expected to be active.
Will Levis expected to be backup QB
Mason Rudolph is starting for the Titans and Will Levis looks like he will be QB2.
Zach Ertz trending towards playing
The Commanders tight end is questionable with a concussion and shoulder injury.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. expected to play
The Giants running back is expected to be out there against the Falcons.
Browns QB news
Dorian Thompson-Robinson is starting for the Browns and Jameis Winston is expected to be the emergency quarterback. He didn't practice this week due to a shoulder injury.
Micah Parsons likely to play
The Cowboys linebacker has been dealing with a stomach bug, but he is expected to play.
Tyreek Hill expected to play
The Dolphins offense is expected to have Tyreek Hill today against the 49ers.
Tony Pollard expected to play
The Titans running back is expected o be good to go.
Panthers WR expected to play
Jalen Coker and David Moore are both expected to play against the Cardinals.
