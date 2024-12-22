NFL Week 16 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for early games

Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season is a busy one, with games on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Many teams are looking to clinch playoff spots or improve their standings in the conference, while others will watch their postseason hopes go away this week. With so much on the line, who is playing and who is out will be crucial to these matchups.

Every team is dealing with injuries to some capacity, though some more than others.

Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown (knee) was limited on Thursday and Friday, but will play against the Commanders.

Among those questionable are Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku (hamstring), Cincinnati Bengals OL Orlando Brown Jr. (fibula), Carolina Panthers OLB Jadeveon Clowney (illness), Indianapolis Colts K Matt Gay (neck) and Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (wrist, rest).

Stay up to date with who's in, who's out and injuries throughout the day below.