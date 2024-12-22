Jack Frost is set to make his presence felt in the NFL in Week 16, nipping at players' helmets in what is expected to be frigid temperatures in a handful of games. Specifically, Cincinnati, Buffalo and New York are the areas that are forecasted to see below-freezing temperatures throughout the day.

At MetLife Stadium, temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s at kickoff when the New York Jets host the Los Angeles Rams, according to AccuWeather.com. The real-feel temperature at 1 p.m. ET is expected to be roughly 8 degrees. While there's no precipitation expected, there will be wind gusts of 25 mph.

Meanwhile, in Cincinnati, where the Bengals will host the Cleveland Browns, we're looking at another game that is near-freezing temperatures. At kickoff, Paycor Stadium is anticipated to be at roughly 33 degrees and have a real feel of 29 degrees. There's no precipitation expected for this AFC North clash.

Soldier Field is slated to see similar weather for the Chicago Bears matchup against the Detroit Lions. The real feel for that contest will be about 23 degrees, while the actual temperature will hover just above freezing. Wind could be a factor here, however, with winds clocking in at 16 mph and gusts expected to be 23 mph.

For the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders matchup at Northwest Stadium, temperatures will be at 31 degrees and have a real feel of 29 degrees. There's also forecasted to be 17 mph wind gusts.

Those are the weather nuggets of note for the 1 p.m. slate. In the late afternoon window, the New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills contest at Highmark Stadium will be one of the coldest of Week 16. At kickoff, the temperature will be 14 degrees, and it's expected to stay in the teens throughout the day.