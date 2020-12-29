The final week of the NFL season usually includes a bunch of games with no meaning, but not this year.

Of the 16 games being played Sunday, only four games don't have playoff implications, whether it be a team trying to get into the party or a team playing for a seed. That's it.

That's why this season has to be considered a success, aside from the fact the league will get in all 256 games in a pandemic, which is truly amazing. Some hate the parity, but it's a good thing for meaningful football late in the season.

The top seed in the AFC is set with the Kansas City Chiefs earning that spot, which still has them at No. 1 in my Power Rankings. But they haven't looked as dominant this season as they did in last year's playoffs, which has to be concerning. I still think they have the offense to turn it on when need be in the postseason.

The Green Bay Packers did look dominant in blowing out the Tennessee Titans Sunday night, but they still haven't locked up the top seed in the NFC. They need to beat the Chicago Bears this week to do so. Green Bay is still second in my rankings, and, in fact, might be the best team right now.

There is still a lot to be decided this Sunday, but if you had to pick two teams to be in the Super Bowl right now, I'd bet you'd take Green Bay and Kansas City.

That was my Super Bowl pick way back in August, one I am sticking with right now. But it wouldn't shock me to see Buffalo or Seattle or New Orleans or Baltimore or Pittsburgh make a playoff run.

That's why this week's games are so important. Seeding matters. Getting in matters more.

The postseason will be a blast, but let's enjoy Sunday's games to decide who gets the invites to the party.

It should be fun.