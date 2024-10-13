NFL Week 6 injury updates, inactives: Cowboys, Steelers without star pass rushers; Davante Adams missing again

It's Week 6 and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries at this time of the season, some more than others. Sidelined running backs are the theme entering Sunday, as many big names are out, including Jonathan Taylor (Colts), Brian Robinson Jr. (Commanders), Rhamondre Stevenson (Patriots) and Devin Singletary (Giants).

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, looking to return from a hip injury, didn't start in Week 6 and instead served as the emergency QB3 as Joe Flacco got the call again.

Notable active players included Texans running back Joe Mixon, who is playing for the first time since Week 2, wide receivers Christian Watson (Packers) and Michael Pittman Jr. (Colts), Ravens left tackle Ronnie Staley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

We have two rookie quarterbacks making their first NFL starts -- the Patriots' Drake Maye and the Saints' Spencer Rattler -- with one starting because of injury. New Orleans offense is being run by Rattler, as Derek Carr is out with an oblique injury.

The Raiders will be without wide receiver Davante Adams, who is looking for a trade and is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (hip) and Cowboys defense end Micah Parsons (ankle) will both be sidelined another week.

Just who is healthy and good to go for Week 6? Well, we've got you covered there, so keep it locked for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.