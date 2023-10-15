NFL Week 6 scores, highlights: Lions continue dominance vs. Bucs; Browns shock 49ers after missed field goal

It's Week 6 in the NFL, and there were plenty of noteworthy results. Most importantly, there are no more undefeated teams after the 49ers and Eagles went down in shocking fashion. Browns backup quarterback P.J. Walker and Jim Schwartz's defense teamed up to defeat San Francisco, while the Jets defense stymied Jalen Hurts and his offense by picking him off three times, the last of which led to the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes.

Elsewhere around the league, the Lions continued their dominance, the Jaguars reinforced their place atop the AFC South, the Bengals got back to .500 and the Patriots dropped to 1-5.

Below, you can find all of the best plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL on Sunday. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we covered it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

NFL Week 6 schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Thursday

Chiefs 19, Broncos 8 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Ravens 24, Titans 16 (Takeaways)

Bengals 17, Seahawks 13 (Takeaways)

Commanders 24, Falcons 16 (Recap)

Vikings 19, Bears 13 (Recap)

Dolphins 42, Panthers 21 (Recap)

Texans 20, Saints 13 (Recap)

Jaguars 37, Colts 20 (Recap)

Browns 19, 49ers 17 (Recap)

Raiders 21, Patriots 17 (Recap)

Lions 20, Buccaneers 6 (Takeaways)

Rams 26, Cardinals 9 (Recap)

Jets 20, Eagles 14 (Takeaways)

Bills 14, Giants 9 (Takeaways)

Monday

Cowboys at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)