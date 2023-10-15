NFL Week 6 scores, highlights: Lions continue dominance vs. Bucs; Browns shock 49ers after missed field goal

It's Week 6 in the NFL, and there were plenty of noteworthy results. Most importantly, there are no more undefeated teams after the 49ers and Eagles went down in shocking fashion. Browns backup quarterback P.J. Walker and Jim Schwartz's defense teamed up to defeat San Francisco, while the Jets defense stymied Jalen Hurts and his offense by picking him off three times, the last of which led to the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes.

Elsewhere around the league, the Lions continued their dominance, the Jaguars reinforced their place atop the AFC South, the Bengals got back to .500 and the Patriots dropped to 1-5.

Below, you can find all of the best plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL on Sunday. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we covered it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

NFL Week 6 schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Thursday
Chiefs 19, Broncos 8 (Takeaways)

Sunday 
Ravens 24, Titans 16 (Takeaways)
Bengals 17, Seahawks 13 (Takeaways)
Commanders 24, Falcons 16 (Recap)
Vikings 19, Bears 13 (Recap)
Dolphins 42, Panthers 21 (Recap)
Texans 20, Saints 13 (Recap)
Jaguars 37, Colts 20 (Recap)
Browns 19, 49ers 17 (Recap)
Raiders 21, Patriots 17 (Recap)
Lions 20, Buccaneers 6 (Takeaways)
Rams 26, Cardinals 9 (Recap)
Jets 20, Eagles 14 (Takeaways)
Bills 14, Giants 9 (Takeaways)

Monday
Cowboys at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

JETS WIN!

There are no more undefeated teams thanks to the Jets' shocking upset of the Eagles! For those who were worried that the Jets scored too quickly, giving Philadelphia enough time to come back, your worries were erased by a New York defense that shut down the high-powered Philly attack all afternoon. That didn't change on the final drive, as the Jets forced a four-and-out to secure what could end up being a season-defining win.

Oh, and this is also the Jets' first win over the Eagles in franchise history. They were 0-12 entering Sunday, yet they pulled the huge upset.

 
JETS LEAD!

It's been a bad performance from Jalen Hurts, which was made even worse when he threw the ball right to safety Tony Adams in the final minutes for his third interception. Even worse for Philly was that Adams returned the ball inside the 10-yard line, and on the next play, Breece Hall found the end zone (note: the Eagles let him score so they would have enough time to try to counter and win the game). Still, it was a shocking development that left the Eagles in grave danger of losing their first game of the season.

 
Game-winning safety!

Maxx. Crosby. Does it again. The Raiders edge rusher has been unstoppable this season, but his biggest play came Sunday versus the Patriots. His safety after sacking Mac Jones in the final moments sealed Las Vegas' second straight win. It also gave the team at least 20 points for the first time all year. I never thought I would say this, but the Patriots are now 1-5.

 
Jets defense delivers again! 

There's one undefeated team left in the NFL, and they're on the ropes in the fourth quarter. The Jets have yet to find the end zone, but their defense is doing all they could to give them an opportunity to win. Bryce Hall made the latest play with an interception off Jalen Hurts, who was clobbered as he threw.

 
Kyren Williams drags defenders into the end zone

There were three defenders in between Kyren Williams and the end zone ... and it didn't matter. The Rams running back dragged them all across the goal line to double the Rams' lead in the fourth quarter.

 
Red-zone INT

The Cardinals thought they were going to tie the game seconds into the fourth quarter. Christian Rozeboom thought otherwise, snatching his first-career interception to preserve the Rams' lead.

 
Welcome back, Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams was supposed to be serving the final game of his suspension for violating the league's gambling policy. But with the change in rules, Williams was able to come back after four games instead of six. After a quiet 2023 debut, he reintroduced himself to the NFL on Sunday with this sensational 45-yard score to extend the Lions' lead.

 
Garrett WilsHIM

Garrett Wilson is special, and he makes at least one special play seemingly every game. Here was today's for a gain of 33 yards.

 
Run, run, run, run, run, run, run, run, run 

If you didn't count them, that's nine straight runs -- which is exactly what the Rams did to start the second half. On the 10th play, Matthew Stafford aired it out to Cooper Kupp for the go-ahead touchdown.

 
Jimmy G out with back injury, reportedly leaves stadium in ambulance

It's Brian Hoyer time in Las Vegas with Jimmy Garoppolo out due to a back injury, according to the CBS broadcast. The Raiders entered the second half up, 13-3, over the Patriots, but it looks like they'll go the rest of the way without their starting QB.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Garoppolo was transported from the stadium in an ambulance.

On his first drive, Hoyer led the Raiders to a field goal to extend their lead to 16-10.

 
ZEKE

Ezekiel Elliott knows how to score touchdowns. His 68 rushing touchdowns with the Cowboys are third in franchise history behind Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett. Zeke has since moved on to the Patriots, and for the first time this season, he's found the end zone. He took the direct snap on second-and-goal and powered his way across the goal line from two yards out.

 
Jets force another turnover

D'Andre Swift giveth, and D'Andre Swift taketh away. Earlier in the game, Swift's great individual effort led to the Eagles' second touchdown. But just before halftime, he had the ball knocked out while trying to make a move, allowing the Jets to regain possession near midfield. New York couldn't punch the ball into the end zone, but it pulled within 14-9 after Greg Zuerlein's third field goal of the first half.

 
You just got JACKED UP

Craig Reynolds came out of absolutely nowhere to deliver a devastating block on Carlton Davis III, freeing up Amon-Ra St. Brown to turn what looked to be a minimal game into a 27-yard touchdown. Dan Campbell is absolutely going to love rewatching that play on film.

 
Swift(ly) into the end zone

The Eagles have extended their advantage over the Jets thanks to D'Andre Swift, who caught Jalen Hurts' short pass and did the rest to score from nine yards out.

 
BIG BOY INT

Quinnen Williams has accomplished a lot in his four-plus years in the NFL, but one thing he had yet to do was grab an interception. That was until Sunday, when Jermaine Johnson III knocked the ball out of Dallas Goedert's hands and Williams snagged it, rumbling for a few extra yards to get the Jets up in Eagles territory.

 
Mac Jones: Yikes

Mac Jones has been benched the past two weeks, and if he keeps making throws like he did late in the first half, it wouldn't be surprising if Bill Belichick replaced him with newly named backup Malik Cunningham. This pass, with the Patriots in good position to get at least a field goal, was unacceptable, as he tossed it right to Tre'von Moehrig for the interception.

 
Hurts won't be denied

Facing fourth-and-goal from the three-yard line, the Eagles were a little too far away to run the infamous "Tush Push." Instead, Jalen Hurts kept the ball on the zone read and attempted to muscle his way into the end zone. The referees initially ruled that Hurts fumbled the ball across the goal line, but upon further review, they determined Hurts had control of the ball when he reached it across the plane on a last-ditch effort. So, instead of the Jets celebrating a fourth-down stop, the Eagles took a 7-0 lead.

 
Jakobi Meyers revenge game! 

After making one of the most bone-headed plays in NFL history, Patriots-turned-Raiders wideout Jakobi Meyers is facing off against his former team. Last season, his errant lateral gifted the Las Vegas a win. This year, he put Las Vegas ahead, 10-0, with this touchdown catch.

 
How did Hurts get off this pass? 

This play should absolutely have been a sack. And against most quarterbacks, it would have been. But not Jalen Hurts, who threaded the needle to A.J. Brown with a defender literally hanging all over him.

 
Browns survive after rookie misses game-winning FG

Facing their first dose of adversity this season, the 49ers seemed like they were going to deliver thanks to Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk. Trailing 19-16 with fewer than two minutes to play, Purdy led a nine-play, 52-yard drive (with Aiyuk catching two passes for 33 yards) to advance into field goal range in the final seconds. But with the game on the line, third-round rookie Jake Moody hit his 41-yard kick just wide right, giving the Browns the win and the 49ers their first loss of the season.

 
Can Browns hang on?

Backup QB P.J. Walker has led the go-ahead field goal drive against the 49ers, who have been the NFL's best team through five weeks. Thanks to Dustin Hopkins' 29-yard field goal, the Browns have a 19-17 advantage with 1 minute, 40 seconds to go. It's up to Brock Purdy to save San Francisco's undefeated mark.

 
Ridder FINALLY loses at home

It took 37 games (!), but Desmond Ridder has finally lost at home, something he hadn't done in college or the NFL entering Sunday. He was largely to blame, too, as his three interceptions prevented the Falcons from coming back against the Commanders.

 
Bengals survive! 

For the second time in the final three minutes, the Bengals defense forced a turnover on downs inside their own red zone. This time, it was B.J. Hill hitting Geno Smith as he threw, which resulted in the game-sealing incompletion. After a 1-3 start to the year, Cincinnati is back to .500.

 
49ers defense sets up go-ahead TD

The 49ers have not been able to figure out Jim Schwartz's defense, but the job becomes a lot easier when you start your possession inside the opponent's 10-yard line. That's what happened after Deommodore Lenoir intercepted P.J. Walker along the left sideline. Jordan Mason, playing for the injured Christian McCaffrey, gave the 49ers back the lead on the next play with his eight-yard touchdown.

 
Bengals stay ahead

The Bengals have needed their defense to make plays all day, and they've continually delivered. With the Seahawks threatening to take the lead with two minutes left, Sam Hubbard sacked Geno Smith on fourth-and-goal to give Joe Burrow and the offense the ball back with a four-point advantage.

 
Interception mania

It's been a forgettable day for Gardner Minshew against his former team. He's lost a fumble, been sacked twice and thrown three interceptions, the latest of which came in the end zone to basically eliminate any chance of the Colts coming back.

 
35 unanswered! 

The Dolphins spotted the winless Panthers 14 points ... then blitzed them the rest of the game. Make that 35 unanswered points after Raheem Mostert's third touchdown of the day.

 
Brock Purdy INT

Uh oh, the 49ers are in a battle. After getting off to a dominating 5-0 start this season, San Francisco has its hands full against a stout Cleveland defense. Part of the issue has been Brock Purdy, who just threw his first interception of the season in a 10-10 game in the third quarter.

 
Scoop & score! 

Oh no, what a nightmare start for undrafted rookie QB Tyson Bagent, who's filling in for the injured Justin Fields. His third NFL play resulted in a strip sack from Josh Metellus and ended with Jordan Hicks picking up the fumble for a 42-yard scoop and score.

 
Deebo Samuel ruled out

49ers star Deebo Samuel has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. The injury seemingly occurred midway through the first quarter against the Browns. (NOTE: The tweet says Samuel is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. He has since been downgraded to out.)

