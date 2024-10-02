The Cleveland Browns have been decimated by injuries this NFL season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They could soon have a big-name reinforcement, however, designating star running back Nick Chubb to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Wednesday.

Chubb missed all of training camp and the 2024 preseason, as well as the Browns' first four games of the regular season, while recovering from a severe knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of last season. He's now eligible to practice with the team for 21 days. By the end of that window, he must either be activated to the 53-man roster or ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated earlier this week he expected Chubb to begin practicing immediately following his designation to return. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports that the Browns are likely to use most of Chubb's three-week practice window before suiting him up for game action.

When healthy, the four-time Pro Bowler has been one of the league's most productive ball-carriers, eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards in four straight seasons from 2019-2022. He posted a career-high 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns the year before his knee injury, which included a torn ACL and MCL.

In Chubb's absence, the Browns have leaned primarily on veteran reserve Jerome Ford at running back. Journeyman D'Onta Foreman has also seen time in the backfield for an offense that's struggled mightily in a 1-3 start to the season.