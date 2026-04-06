The Green Bay Packers' 9-7-1 record in 2025 depicts the rollercoaster that it was at Lambeau Field.

They raced out to a 9-3-1 record through the first 14 weeks behind efficient play from quarterback Jordan Love, and edge rusher Micah Parsons living up to the All-Pro standard expected after trading for him. Then, the wheels came off in a 34-26 road loss at the Denver Broncos, the AFC's No. 1 seed, in Week 15. Parsons tore his ACL that day, and right tackle Zach Tom, Green Bay's best offensive lineman, partially tore his patellar tendon. Neither of Green Bay's most important players in the trenches along the line of scrimmage played another down.

That led to the Packers finishing on a five-game losing streak, capped off with their 31-27 wild- ard meltdown at the Chicago Bears, a game they lost after leading 21-3. That 18-point blown cushion represents the largest blown lead in franchise history and the largest blown lead against the Bears.

The Packers are in win-now mode, and they have been since trading for Parsons. Green Bay leads the NFL in playoff appearances with 12 since the 2011 season despite not appearing in the Super Bowl over this span. They're the only team in NFL history to reach the playoffs 12 times in a 15-season span without getting to the Super Bowl.

The 2026 NFL Draft is crucial, even without possession of a first-round pick. The right draft choice in a couple of different spots could help get Green Bay over the hump. With that in mind, let's conduct a seven-round mock draft for Green Bay. Here we provide a full seven-round mock draft after using Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator to project a few different outcomes.

Packers 2026 NFL Draft picks

Round 2: Pick 52

Round 3: Pick 84

Round 3: Pick 92 (via 49ers)

Round 4: Pick 120

Round 5: Pick 160

Round 6: Pick 201

Round 7: Pick 236

Round 7: Pick 255

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.

Packers seven-round mock draft