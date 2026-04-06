Packers seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Green Bay reinforces defense after free agency losses
Green Bay lost some key pieces and its defensive coordinator during the NFL offseason
The Green Bay Packers' 9-7-1 record in 2025 depicts the rollercoaster that it was at Lambeau Field.
They raced out to a 9-3-1 record through the first 14 weeks behind efficient play from quarterback Jordan Love, and edge rusher Micah Parsons living up to the All-Pro standard expected after trading for him. Then, the wheels came off in a 34-26 road loss at the Denver Broncos, the AFC's No. 1 seed, in Week 15. Parsons tore his ACL that day, and right tackle Zach Tom, Green Bay's best offensive lineman, partially tore his patellar tendon. Neither of Green Bay's most important players in the trenches along the line of scrimmage played another down.
That led to the Packers finishing on a five-game losing streak, capped off with their 31-27 wild- ard meltdown at the Chicago Bears, a game they lost after leading 21-3. That 18-point blown cushion represents the largest blown lead in franchise history and the largest blown lead against the Bears.
The Packers are in win-now mode, and they have been since trading for Parsons. Green Bay leads the NFL in playoff appearances with 12 since the 2011 season despite not appearing in the Super Bowl over this span. They're the only team in NFL history to reach the playoffs 12 times in a 15-season span without getting to the Super Bowl.
The 2026 NFL Draft is crucial, even without possession of a first-round pick. The right draft choice in a couple of different spots could help get Green Bay over the hump. With that in mind, let's conduct a seven-round mock draft for Green Bay. Here we provide a full seven-round mock draft after using Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator to project a few different outcomes.
Packers 2026 NFL Draft picks
- Round 2: Pick 52
- Round 3: Pick 84
- Round 3: Pick 92 (via 49ers)
- Round 4: Pick 120
- Round 5: Pick 160
- Round 6: Pick 201
- Round 7: Pick 236
- Round 7: Pick 255
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.
Packers seven-round mock draft
Round 2, Pick 52
San Diego State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Chris Johnson demonstrated strong ball skills at San Diego State with six career interceptions. Four of them came in 2025, including two pick-sixes, which is how Johnson finished his career as the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year. With his size ( 6-foot, 193 pounds, 9⅞-inch hands and 30⅝-inch arm length) and NFL Scouting Combine performance (4.40-second 40-yard dash, 1.54-second 10-yard split, 38-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-6 broad jump), Johnson profiles as a legit outside corner. He could represent an upgrade over the duo of Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon.
Round 3, Pick 84
Florida State • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst takes a third-round swing with the selection of two-time All-ACC Honorable Mention defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. He is a mountain. Give this Florida State Seminole the chance to learn from vets like Javon Hargrave, Devonte Wyatt and Micah Parsons up front and watch him ascend to greater heights.
Round 4, Pick 120
Brian Parker II IOL
Duke • Jr • 6'5" / 309 lbs
Brian Parker was a first-team All-ACC right tackle in 2025, but he will slide inside to center in the NFL thanks to strong handwork and solid drive power on gap scheme blocks. Parker could develop behind Sean Rhyan in 2026 before pushing him for the starting job in 2027. He provides versatility at guard, as well.
Round 5, Pick 160
TCU • Sr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Elarms-Orr earned 2025 first team All-Big 12 Conference honors after producing the ninth-most tackles, 130, in college football, thanks to legit closing speed and agility. His ability as a blitzer could stand to be developed after Elarms-Orr led No. 25 TCU in both sacks (4.0) and tackles for loss (11). He represents a nice depth addition with some upside for a Packers squad that lost Quay Walker to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.
Round 6, Pick 201
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 194 lbs
Lorenzo Styles crushed the NFL Scouting Combine just like his brother Sonny did. He ran a 4.27 40-yard dash. The fastest 40-yard dash by a safety since NFL Network began tracking combine data in 2003. He's still raw at defensive back after beginning his collegiate career as a wide receiver, but Styles could be a nice special teams contributor with upside.
Round 7, Pick 236
Roman Hemby RB
Indiana • Sr • 6'0" / 207 lbs
Roman Hemby earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors after leading the national champion Indiana Hoosiers with 1,120 yards rushing after starting all 16 games. He's a nice one-cut back who regularly gains hidden yards by falling forward. Hemby could compete for RB2 snaps with the oft-injured MarShawn Lloyd behind Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs. Emanuel Wilson left for the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.
Round 7, Pick 255
Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 228 lbs
Xavian Sorey Jr. shined at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.63 40-yard dash and a 37 1/2-inch vertical jump while measuring in at 6-feet-2-inches tall and 228 pounds. Missed tackles and coverage busts are an issue on tape. This is Gutekunst taking a swing on traits with the Packers' last pick of the draft.