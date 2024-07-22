One of the most important Green Bay Packers is sticking around for a while longer. According to NFL Media, defensive tackle Kenny Clark agreed to terms with the Packers on a three-year extension worth $64 million. Total guarantee figures were not reported, but NFL Media noted that Clark will receive $29 million total in 2024.

Clark, 29, was headed into the final season of the four-year, $70 million extension he signed back in 2020. He had been set to count against Green Bay's books for $27.5 million, per Over The Cap, and his contract contained three void years that would have accelerated at $13.75 million dead cap hit onto the Packers' cap sheet in 2025. Instead, Clark will now be under contract for the next several years.

His new deal's average annual value of approximately $21.3 million makes him the league's 12th-highest paid defensive tackle, behind several players paid this offseason like Chris Jones, Christian Wilkins, Justin Madubuike, Quinnen Williams, Derrick Brown, and Dexter Lawrence, and just ahead of Christian Barmore. Unlike most of those players (Jones excepted), this is Clark's third NFL contract and not his second, but he remains an excellent player as he heads into his 30s.

Clark is coming off his third career Pro Bowl berth after notching career highs with 7.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits in 2023. He has missed just one game over the past three seasons, recording at least four sacks from the nose tackle position in each of them. As the Packers transition to a new defensive system under coordinator Jeff Hafley, Clark will play a crucial role up front as both a run stopper and, as his more recent production indicates, pass rusher.