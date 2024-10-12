On a Sunday filled with compelling matchups, the Green Bay Packers' showdown with the visiting Arizona Cardinals may take the cake.

Both teams are coming off Week 5 victories. The Packers held on to defeat the Rams at home last week behind Jordan Love's two touchdown passes. The Cardinals upset the 49ers in San Francisco after finishing the game with three unanswered scores that included a Kyler Murray's seventh touchdown pass of the season.

Last week marked Love's first win of the season as the Packers' starting quarterback. While he is still working on his accuracy, Love is in midseason form when it comes to getting the ball into the end zone. He already has eight touchdown passes this season despite missing two games with a knee injury. Love has been aided by a defense that has forced a whopping 14 turnovers through five games.

Like Love, Murray also received some help from his defense last week, as the Cardinals forced a season-high three turnovers in San Francisco. Murray, who has thrown seven touchdowns this season against just two picks, has developed a quick rapport with rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., who already has four touchdown receptions.

This is a big game for both teams. For the Packers, a win would keep them within striking distance of the currently-undefeated Vikings for first place in the NFC North. For the Cardinals, a victory would slingshot them from third to first place in the NFC West.

Below is all the information you'll need in order to follow the action in real time. We've also included our prediction for the big game.

Packers vs. Cardinals where to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

Channel: Fox | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Packers -5.5; O/U 47.5 (via SportsLine consensus)

Packers vs. Cardinals prediction

On paper, this is a pretty even matchup. Both teams, however, have a pretty clear weakness that the other team will look to exploit. For the Cardinals, it's a defense that is 30th in the NFL in third-down efficiency. Green Bay's struggles have been in the red zone, as it is 18th on offense and 21st in the NFL on defense inside the 20-yard-line.

For whatever reason, I feel like the Cardinals will have more success exploiting the Packers' weaknesses, especially if Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander (who is listed as questionable to play with a groin injury) doesn't play.

Since returning from last year's injury, Murray has somewhat been overlooked despite playing at a Pro Bowl level at the end of last year and so far this year. That might change, however, if Murray is able to lead Arizona to an upset win Sunday in Green Bay.

Score: Cardinals 21, Packers 20