NFC North rivals square off in Week 4 as the Green Bay Packers (2-1) host the Minnesota Vikings (3-0) on CBS and Paramount+. The Packers opened the season with a narrow defeat, but Green Bay has reeled off two consecutive wins heading into Sunday's showdown. Meanwhile, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has entered the MVP conversation as the Vikings enter Week 4 undefeated. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field is at 1 p.m. ET. The Packers are 3-point favorites according to the latest Packers vs. Vikings odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 44. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get on a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Vikings vs. Packers

Packers vs. Vikings date: Sunday, Sept. 29

Packers vs. Vikings time: 1 p.m. ET

Packers vs. Vikings TV channel: CBS

Packers vs. Vikings streaming: Paramount+

Week 4 NFL picks for Vikings vs. Packers

Before tuning into Sunday's Packers vs. Vikings game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 42-22 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Packers vs. Vikings, the model is backing Green Bay to cover the spread at home. Even though Minnesota has been unstoppable against top-tier opponents through three weeks, the Packers are expected to get starting quarterback Jordan Love back in the lineup from a knee injury he sustained in Week 1. Love threw for 260 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in a narrow loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and his participation at practice this week elevates hope he could make his return on home soil.

These teams have flip-flopped defeating each other regardless of venue over their last five starts. Three of those five starts have resulted in 43 or fewer points, and Sunday's game could also be low-scoring with both teams' defenses ranking in the top 20. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and get half-off your first year.