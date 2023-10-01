Panthers vs. Vikings updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Panthers will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Carolina might have drawn first blood against Seattle on Sunday, but it was Seattle who got the last laugh. The Panthers took a 37-27 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seahawks.

Andy Dalton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Adam Thielen, who picked up 145 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Minnesota last Sunday, but luck did not. They took a 28-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Chargers. Minnesota just can't catch a break and are still searching for their first win this season.

Despite the loss, the Vikings got a solid performance out of Kirk Cousins, who threw for 367 yards and three touchdowns. Cousins is on a roll when it comes to passing yards, as he's now passed for 300 or more in the last three games he's played. Justin Jefferson was another key contributor, picking up 149 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers' defeat on Sunday dropped their record down to 0-3. The loss was the fourth in a row for the Vikings (dating back to last year), and dropped their record for this year to 0-3.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, neither team covered either. Looking ahead, the Vikings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest might not be the best time to bet the Panthers against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.