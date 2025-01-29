The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make NFL history as the first team to win three straight Super Bowls, but their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is already in the record books for his postseason prowess. In case all of the Chiefs' stellar seasons run together, you might be wondering how many rings Mahomes already has going into Super Bowl LIX, and how many he needs to match Tom Brady's all-time record.

We've got you covered: Mahomes has already won three Super Bowls during his NFL career, meaning he's going for a fourth Lombardi Trophy when he takes on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

Brady, who played 23 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, still holds the record for career titles, with seven career Super Bowl wins. So -- math time -- Mahomes needs four more championships to match Brady's all-time mark. If he beats the Eagles, he needs three more to do so.

No matter how Super Bowl LIX plays out, of course, Mahomes is already in rare company. Consider first that the Chiefs star is 29 years old, while Brady played until he was 45.

After just seven seasons as Kansas City's starter, Mahomes already ranks second all time among quarterbacks in career playoff wins (17), behind only Brady and ahead of Hall of Famers like Joe Montana (16), Peyton Manning (14), Steve Young (14) and John Elway (14). He's also one of just five quarterbacks to ever win at least three Super Bowls, alongside Brady, Montana, Troy Aikman and Terry Bradshaw.

Under his lead, the Chiefs have advanced to five of the last six Super Bowls in total, and reached seven straight AFC Championships, nearing the record set by Brady and the Patriots (8) from 2011-2018. Here's a look at how Mahomes has fared in his four career Super Bowl appearances to date:

Season Super Bowl Opponent Result Stats 2023 LVIII 49ers W, 25-22 399 total yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 99.3 rating 2022 LVII Eagles W, 38-35 226 total yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 131.8 rating 2020 LV Buccaneers L, 31-9 303 total yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 52.3 rating 2019 LIV 49ers W, 31-20 315 total yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 78.1 rating

Note that Mahomes' only Super Bowl defeat came against Brady, when Tampa Bay's defense pressured the Chiefs quarterback for much of the game. In each of Mahomes' three Super Bowl victories, meanwhile, the signal-caller has been crowned Super Bowl MVP.