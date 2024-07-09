Last year, it was reported that NFL legend Tom Brady had entered "deep discussions" to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, but more than a year later, the former quarterback's purchase hasn't been finalized. However, a development has surfaced that could facilitate Brady's move into ownership.

According to Pro Football Talk, Hall of Fame defensive lineman and Brady's former New England Patriots teammate Richard Seymour is close to finalizing a deal to become an owner/limited partner of the Raiders. What's interesting about this is that Seymour joining the project is reportedly expected to resolve the issues that surround Brady's pending purchase. Raiders owner Mark Davis apparently proposed giving Brady a "steep discount over market value," and that was not something other owners were in favor of. Davis reportedly initiated Seymour's involvement.

The 44-year-old Seymour played eight seasons for the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls, and was then traded to the then-Oakland Raiders in 2009. He played 53 games for Oakland and made two Pro Bowls with the Raiders before retiring following the 2012 season. The former No. 6 overall pick out of Georgia was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

Pro Football Talk reports that this transaction could be presented in October. Per NFL rules, 24 votes are required to approve the purchase. Seymour, Brady and their own partners will reportedly own 10.4% of the team whenever the deal goes through.