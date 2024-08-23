The New England Patriots' quarterback battle continues. The team is still deciding between veteran Jacoby Brissett, in his second stint with the team, and No. 3 overall draft pick Drake Maye.

On Friday, Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo announced that Brissett will start their final preseason game, played Sunday, Aug. 25 against the Washington Commanders. Mayo says the plan is for Maye to play as well.

Earlier this week, Mayo declared that while they have yet to name an official starter, Brissett is currently the top quarterback.

"It's still a competition, and Jacoby is still QB1," Mayo said, via CBS News. "It's a competition between all guys on the field, including the quarterbacks. [Brissett] is still QB1."

Mayo anticipates knowing early next week who will be the starting quarterback, but he may not make it public right away.

"I think Monday or Tuesday, we'll probably know who it is. That doesn't mean I'll tell you Monday or Tuesday," he said.

Throughout training camp, Brissett has spent the most time with the first-team offense, but this week the rookie got his first reps with the ones. This development is a big change for the Patriots, who looked like they were going with Brissett for most of the summer.

Maye had some preseason snaps and had a promising performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, that made the QB battle a little more interesting. The first-rounder led two straight scoring drives, including a rushing touchdown of his own.

Mayo did express that he felt Maye is ready for the big leagues, after all he has seen since drafting him. "One hundred percent, I think he's ready to run a huddle," Mayo said.

As he adjusts to the NFL, Maye says he's using every opportunity he can to learn and help the team.

"I'm just going to take advantage of my opportunities. Jacoby has done a great job. He's a great player and a great teammate. He's been repping with the ones all summer, so I'm excited for him," Maye said. "I'm trying to take advantage of the reps I do get and when I'm in there, try to have some fun."

He continued: "My goal is to help this team win whatever way I can. Whether that's starting or helping Jacoby, helping this team win is the main focus."

The Patriots will start the regular season on Sept. 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Which quarterback will be under center in that game is still unknown.

New England's quarterback room also includes sixth-round draft pick Joe Milton III and Bailey Zappe, the backup who started some games last season.