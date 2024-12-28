Taylor Heinicke in at QB for Chargers
Patriots vs. Chargers score, takeaways: Los Angeles clinches playoff spot in blowout victory over New England
Los Angeles is officially in the playoffs
The Los Angeles Chargers are headed to the postseason, as they clinched a playoff berth with their dominant 40-7 victory over the New England Patriots. This matchup was never in doubt, as L.A. quickly jumped out to a 17-0 lead, and never let up.
The Chargers offense impressed in this win, racking up 428 yards of total offense while scoring points on seven straight drives. Justin Herbert completed 26 of 38 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns before being sat down in the fourth quarter, and rookie wideout Ladd McConkey caught eight passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns. In his return to the field, J.K. Dobbins rushed 19 times for 76 yards and a touchdown.
The Patriots struggled on both sides of the ball Saturday. Not only did Herbert dice up this defense from the pocket, but the New England offense didn't cross 130 yards of total offense until the fourth quarter. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye completed 12 of 22 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown. New England picked up just 11 first downs compared to L.A.'s 29.
Let's take a look at what went down in New England on Saturday.
Chargers clinch playoff spot
In Jim Harbaugh's first season back in the NFL, his Chargers are headed to the postseason. According to the Associated Press, Harbaugh is the first coach in the Super Bowl era to take two teams that had losing records the year before he arrived to the playoffs in his first season.
This is L.A.'s first playoff appearance since 2022, when the Chargers' blew a 27-0 lead to Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card round. With the Chargers' win vs. New England, there is just one more playoff spot remaining in the AFC. That can be clinched by the Denver Broncos this afternoon against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey dominate
If there was any doubt prior to this week, McConkey is Herbert's No. 1 wideout. He accounted for one-third of Herbert's passing yards, and two of Herbert's three passing touchdowns. With his 94-yard receiving performance on Saturday, McConkey has now tied Odell Beckham Jr. in having the longest streak of 50-yard receiving games by any rookie (9). McConkey also passed Keenan Allen for the most receiving yards and receptions recorded by a Charger in his rookie season.
The Chargers met a goal by making the playoffs, but they don't want to be a one-and-done. The duo of Herbert and McConkey is going to be important if Los Angeles wants to make a postseason run.
Patriots struggle on both sides of the ball
The Patriots' performance on Saturday was pathetic. The offense went 2 of 10 on third downs, 0 of 3 on fourth downs and picked up just 181 yards of total offense. By the way, more than half of those 181 yards came in garbage time. Maye made a couple of decent plays with his legs, but it wasn't near enough for New England to be competitive.
Defensively, the Patriots lost star cornerback Christian Gonzalez early in the game due to a concussion, but that doesn't make up for the fact that Herbert faced virtually zero pressure on Saturday. The Patriots failed to register a single sack, and forced just one punt in the first three quarters.
We entered last offseason saying the Patriots had plenty of holes to fill on their roster, and we will enter this offseason saying the exact same thing.
Play of the game
Maybe the Patriots were blown out, but their lone touchdown of the game was an impressive one. With pressure in his face, Maye threw up a ball to DeMario Douglas off a free play, and it resulted in a touchdown. "Free play Maye."
What's next
The Chargers wrap up the regular season next Sunday in Las Vegas against the rival Raiders. The Patriots will play their final game at home next Sunday vs. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
Down 30 points, Patriots go three-and-out
We need a running clock for this fourth quarter. After Dobbins' TD, Maye and Co. gained zero yards, and punted the ball away.
Jim Harbaugh needs to start thinking about taking his starters out.
Seven straight scoring drives for the Chargers
Well this one is over, and L.A. is going to the postseason.
The Chargers have scored on seven straight possessions after punting on their first drive of the game.
LAC 37
NE 7
11:58 remaining in the fourth quarter
Derwin James now has two sacks and a fumble recovery today. Star.
Chargers DB Elijah Molden being carted off the field with a left knee injury. He was already dealing with a right knee injury.
Drake Maye takes terrible sack on fourth down
A rookie play from the rookie QB. Maye takes a sack at his own 20-yard line on fourth-and-2 -- gifting the Chargers incredible field position.
L.A. used the short field to hit a field goal.
LAC 30
NE 7
4:36 remaining in the third quarter
Chargers' 94-yard TD drive puts L.A. up 27-7
L.A. is running away with this one. On the Chargers' first possession of the second half, Herbert led the offense 94 yards down the field on 10 plays, and found rookie Ladd McConkey for a 40-yard TD. It was their second scoring hookup of the afternoon.
LAC 27
NE 7
7:37 remaining in the third quarter
Patriots go three-and-out on first possession of second half
New England's offense couldn't build off the momentum established late in the second quarter, as Maye and Co. went three-and-out on its first possession of the second half. A Hunter Henry holding penalty on first-and-10 was a killer.
HALFTIME: Chargers 20, Patriots 7
First downs: LAC 18 NE 5
Total yards: LAC 249 NE 91
Third downs: LAC 5-9 NE 0-2
Turnovers: LAC 0 NE 1
TOP: LAC 23:20 NE 6:40
Justin Herbert 20/27 190 yards 2 TDs
Drake Maye 5/5 66 yards 1 TD
J.K. Dobbins 9 carries 29 yards
Drake Maye 3 carries 21 yards
Ladd McConkey 6 catches 50 yards 1 TD
Quentin Johnston 3 catches 34 yards
DeMario Douglas 2 catches 37 yards 1 TD
Kendrick Bourne 2 catches 22 yards
Chargers end first half with FG
L.A. is off to the locker room with a 20-7 halftime lead thanks to a 38-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker -- his third of the game.
Drake Maye uses free play for 36-yard TD
Whoa! 'Free play Maye!'
What a play from the rookie, who took a shot downfield to Douglas with Bud Dupree jumping offsides too early, and Maye connected with his wideout for a 36-yard TD!
The Patriots needed that big play, because they had about 20 yards of total offense before this possession.
Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez has been ruled out due to a concussion. Nothing is going right for New England today.
Justin Herbert's second TD extends L.A.'s lead to 17 points
Another Chargers possession results in points. Herbert utilized the short field his defense gifted him, and threw his second TD of the game to rookie WR Ladd McConkey.
LAC 17
NE0
2 minutes remaining in the second quarter
Patriots get cute and lose possession
Down double-digits, the last thing the Patriots needed was a turnover on their own side of the field. That's exactly what happened when Maye attempted to pitch to Demario Douglas on second-and-3.
Derwin James recovers, and the Chargers get the ball on the Patriots' 44-yard line.
Drake Maye returns to the game, and immediately scrambles for a gain of 9 yards. He also picks up a penalty from Junior Colson for unnecessary roughness. Biggest play for the Patriots today.
Cameron Dicker extends Chargers' lead to 10
The Chargers offense has looked impressive so far. Herbert just took his unit 67 yards down the field on 12 plays, and set up a 27-yard FG from Cameron Dicker.
Herbert has completed 13 of 17 passes for 132 yards and 1 TD.
LAC 10
NE 0
10:15 remaining in the second quarter
Drake Maye cleared to return to the game
Patriots head coach Jared Mayo told NFL Media's Steve Wyche that Maye will be returning to the game. Jacoby Brissett replaced the rookie under center for one drive.
Justin Herbert dominates on 11-play, 91-yard TD drive
After punting on their first drive, the Chargers marched right down the field on this Patriots defense and scored the first points of the game. Herbert led an 11-play, 91-yard TD drive that was capped by a 23-yard pass to Derius Davis -- who made an incredible catch.
Herbert faced zero pressure on that possession. Maybe the Chargers should pass the ball more today instead of relying on Dobbins.
Drake Maye heads to the locker room
NFL Network cameras showed Drake Maye heading to the locker room, which is not good news. Jacoby Brissett is the backup QB.
Dobbins has already received five rushing attempts in his return to the lineup.
Patriots punt on first possession, Drake Maye to the blue medical tent
New England went three-and-out on its first possession, but the big development is that Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye is in the blue medical tent after taking a big shot on a third-down scramble.
Maye stepped on the right sideline as he attempted to juke left, and was hit high by Cam Hart.
Rhamondre Stevenson gets the start over Antonio Gibson in the backfield.
Chargers punt after two bad drops from WRs
The Chargers picked up a total of 17 yards on their first six plays from scrimmage before they were forced to punt. Justin Herbert hit Quentin Johnston for a first down on third-and-6, but then the second-year wideout dropped a pass on first-and-10. Ladd McConkey also dropped a third-down pass that would have given L.A. a first down.
Chargers get the ball first and we are underway from Foxborough.
Gambling trends
LAC: 10-4-1 ATS (best in the NFL), Under is 9-6
NE: 6-8-1 ATS, Over is 9-6
The Chargers are 4-1 ATS this season as road favorites. The Patriots are 0-2 SU and ATS on Saturday since Tom Brady left.
While J.K. Dobbins is back, I'm still keeping an eye on Justin Herbert when it comes to the Chargers offense.
He's averaging 30.8 attempts per game, 242.3 pass ypg, 7.9 yds/att & 8.9 air yds/att.
From Weeks 1-4, Herbert averaged 22.8 attempts per game, 144.5 pass ypg, 6.4 yds/att & 7.4 air yds/att.
Over the last 4 games, Herbert is 3-11 for 21 yards, 0 TD and 2 INT on pass attempts over 20 air yards.
Patriots inactives
Chargers inactives
QB Easton Stick (emergency 3rd QB)
RB Gus Edwards
LB Denzel Perryman
OL Jordan McFadden
OL Trey Pipkins III
TE Hayden Hurst
DL Justin Eboigbe
