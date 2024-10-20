Patriots vs. Jaguars live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 7 London game

We are underway from Wembley Stadium. The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars are kicking off Sunday's Week 7 action in the NFL over in London, concluding the league's yearly stint in England.

With matching 1-5 records, this is a winnable game for each of these teams, so we'll likely see these clubs emptying the bucket to try and come back to the United States with another victory in the win column. For the Jaguars, one could argue they are more desperate for a win, as they appear to be teetering on what could be wholesale changes if things don't improve soon. Dating back to last season, Jacksonville is 2-10 in its last 12 games, so the seat under head coach Doug Pederson is heating up. Meanwhile, the Patriots are looking for more positive momentum from rookie quarterback Drake Maye. He is coming off a promising first career start in Week 6 and will look to provide a boost to what has been a dull New England offense for the first chunk of the year.

So, who will come out on top in this international affair? As we find out, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Jaguars

Date: Sunday, Oct. 20 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Wembley Stadium (London)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Jaguars -6; O/U 42 (via FanDuel sportsbook)