Back-to-back penalties on Jacksonville lead to the Patriots gaining a first down deep into Jaguars territory. Those self-inflicted wounds are what has plagued Doug Pederson's team all year.
Patriots vs. Jaguars live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 7 London game
Two struggling teams seeking their second win of the season
We are underway from Wembley Stadium. The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars are kicking off Sunday's Week 7 action in the NFL over in London, concluding the league's yearly stint in England.
With matching 1-5 records, this is a winnable game for each of these teams, so we'll likely see these clubs emptying the bucket to try and come back to the United States with another victory in the win column. For the Jaguars, one could argue they are more desperate for a win, as they appear to be teetering on what could be wholesale changes if things don't improve soon. Dating back to last season, Jacksonville is 2-10 in its last 12 games, so the seat under head coach Doug Pederson is heating up. Meanwhile, the Patriots are looking for more positive momentum from rookie quarterback Drake Maye. He is coming off a promising first career start in Week 6 and will look to provide a boost to what has been a dull New England offense for the first chunk of the year.
So, who will come out on top in this international affair? As we find out, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
Where to watch Patriots vs. Jaguars
Date: Sunday, Oct. 20 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
Location: Wembley Stadium (London)
TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Jaguars -6; O/U 42 (via FanDuel sportsbook)
Patriots score touchdown on opening drive
It was an impressive start for the Patriots offense as Drake Maye orchestrated an 11-play, 68-yard touchdown drive. Running back JaMycal Hasty hauled in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Maye to cap off the drive. Maye completed six of his seven passes for 62 yards and that score.
Something needed to give between the Patriots offense and the Jaguars defense as they both ranked dead last in red zone efficiency. This time, it's New England's offense that success as Drake Maye completes a 16-yard touchdown to JaMycal Hasty.
Patriots RB Antonio Gibson is being looked at after catching that screen pass on second down.
DeMario Douglas has been unlocked with Drake Maye ascending as QB1. He's been that traditional slot receiver that prior Patriots offenses have successfully deployed in years past.
The Patriots call heads and it comes up tails. The Jaguars defer, so it'll be Drake Maye and the Pats offense early.
Patriots inactives
Jaguars inactives
Travis Etienne Jr. is OUT for the game in London.