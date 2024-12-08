There are five weeks left in the 2024 NFL regular season. That means I have five weeks to turn things around with my picks. Over the course of the past seven weeks, I've gone rotten like a hard-boiled egg left in the fridge for four months.

It stinks. So do I.

I can't get anything going with my picks. This is by far the worst season I've had, so do with these sports betting picks what you will.

I went 7-9 against the spread and 12-3 straight up in Week 13. That brings my ATS season record to 87-105-3 and my straight-up record to 120-75-0. The latter is solid, but the ATS mark is putrid.

I will have to rip off some impressive weeks just to try to get to .500.

Can it happen? Yes. Will it happen? Probably not, but I did switch some things up this week. Let's hope it works.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

These two are playing out the string, but the Dolphins have looked much better over the past month. The Jets have done little on offense, while Miami can throw it around. Look for Tua Tagovailoa to play well as the Dolphins handle the Jets.

Pick: Dolphins 31, Jets 19

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo try for free)

The Falcons have been lifeless on offense the past few games. That has to change, but that will be tough as Kirk Cousins comes back to face his former team. The Vikings are good on defense, but something says Cousins will rebound from last week's debacle to play well enough to keep Atlanta in the game.

Pick: Vikings 24, Falcons 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo try for free)

These two are basically playing out the string. The Giants are a total mess. The Saints still have a capable quarterback in Derek Carr, but they've also lost a lot of players. The Saints are sort of alive, but when two bad teams meet I always take the home team -- no matter who plays quarterback for the Giants.

Pick: Giants 21, Saints 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo try for free)

Bryce Young has been much better the past two games, but this is a big challenge on the road against the Eagles defense. He has to hope the Eagles are flat after the big win over the Ravens last week. They won't be. They are rolling and will make life tough on Young.

Pick: Eagles 32, Panthers 16

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Jameis Winston is playing good football -- aside from the pick-sixes he's throwing. The Browns have come to life with him at quarterback. They beat the Steelers two weeks ago in the snow, but this time will be much tougher. Russell Wilson is playing better. The Steelers win it, but it's close.

Pick: Steelers 23, Browns 21

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

This is a long trip for the Raiders, who are on the road for the second straight week. Aidan O'Connell did some good things against the Chiefs, and I think he will be able to keep the Raiders in this one. In the end, Baker Mayfield will make some plays late to win it.

Pick: Bucs 27, Raiders 24

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Mac Jones is almost certainly starting here for Trevor Lawrence after he was knocked out of last week's game with a concussion. Jones played better coming off the bench last week than when he started, but now he's back starting. Will Levis has played much better over the past month, and I think he can have success against the Jaguars secondary. The Titans win it.

Pick: Titans 27, Jaguars 21

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Seattle beat the Cardinals two weeks ago to take hold of first place in the NFC West. But this game can get the Cardinals back in the race. They have been playing good defense, even in the loss to the Seahawks two weeks ago. I think that carries over here as they find a way to limit the Seattle offense. The Cardinals win it.

Pick: Cardinals 23, Seahawks 16

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo try for free)

This is a long trip for the Bills after locking up the division last week. But they are playing for much more than that. The Rams are still in their division race, so this is big for them as well. The way Josh Allen is playing, the Rams will have a tough time slowing down this offense. Look for the Bills to keep rolling.

Pick: Bills 29, Rams 23

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo try for free)

The 49ers are so banged up and now will be without Christian McCaffrey. How do they get past all the injuries? Or can they? Their season is on the line here, which is why they will win this one. They will play a sound game against the Bears and interim coach Thomas Brown. The 49ers will stay alive.

Pick: 49ers 23, Bears 17

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-4)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, fubo try for free)

This is one of the best games of the week. The Chargers are playing consecutive road games against a team with added rest. Advantage to the Chiefs. The Chiefs have won a lot of close games and I think they will win another here as Patrick Mahomes gets the best of the Chargers defense.

Pick: Chiefs 27, Chargers 21

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, fubo try for free)

Joe Burrow is playing great football, but his defense is awful. The Cowboys still have life in their playoff pursuit -- barely. The Dallas defense has improved with the return of health of key players, but they will be challenged here. I think the Cowboys hang around and pull off the upset. Cowboys win it.

Pick: Cowboys 27, Bengals 26