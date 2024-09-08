The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders were involved in some extracurricular activity after a failed two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter of a 22-10 game. Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer and Raiders cornerback Jack Jones both were ejected after a brawl in the back of the end zone after the Raiders stopped Gus Edwards on a two-point conversion attempt.

During the skirmish, Raiders safety Marcus Epps was forced to the ground and several players were in the mix. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was part of the group that pulled players to the side and broke up the skirmish that involved several officials trying to break up the fracas. Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was also in the fight.

The Chargers ended up winning the game, 22-10, after a dominant second half. Harbaugh improved to 5-0 as a head coach in season openers.