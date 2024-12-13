Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden was arrested on Tuesday and faces a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a police report obtained by the Associated Press.

Snowden, 26, was found passed out behind the wheel of a Jeep Cherokee, which was balancing atop a retaining wall with the engine still running. Police responded to the scene just before midnight following a report of a suspicious vehicle near an intersection southwest of the Las Vegas Strip. The responding officer relayed that it took roughly 10 minutes for the driver to wake up and get out of the vehicle, and paramedics were called to the scene because Snowden could not stay awake or answer questions from authorities.

Per the AP, blood tests showed that Snowden's blood-alcohol content was about .19%, which is more than twice the legal limit. In Nevada, the legal limit for drivers is .08%.

In a statement, the Raiders said they were aware of the situation and were in contact with the NFL and local authorities.

Snowden's attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said in a statement that "Mr. Snowden will be entering a not guilty plea and we will respond in court, which is the appropriate forum."

The Maryland native has played in all 13 games for the Raiders this season with seven starts. He initially signed on with the team in December of 2023 via the practice squad. Snowden entered the league in 2021 as an undrafted free agent, inking a deal with the Chicago Bears. After being waived in the summer of 2022, Snowden had a stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before eventually finding his way to Las Vegas.