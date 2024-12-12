The Las Vegas Raiders still have four games left in the 2024 NFL season, but after that, all bets are off regarding their future. Addressing reporters at Wednesday's annual owners meetings, Mark Davis wouldn't commit to current coach Antonio Pierce beyond 2024, while adding that he hopes new minority owner Tom Brady will eventually "oversee" the club's entire front office, including general manager.

"I want Tom to have a huge voice," Davis said, months after Brady was approved for a 5% ownership stake in the Raiders, despite the former quarterback also serving as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports. "No question about it."

"It's part of building the infrastructure of the organization," Davis continued, per the Las Vegas Review Journal, "[adding] a football person ... that's not a coach or a manager. Somebody that can oversee the whole picture. And I believe Tom, in time, will be the person that can do that."

Davis' remarks echo the Journal's reporting, which recently cited a source close to the owner in suggesting "there will be tons of changes that occur at every level of the organization" once Brady and Davis are ready to accelerate their new partnership in silver and black.

Their plans may or may not include Pierce, who was promoted to full-time head coach after finishing the 2023 season in an interim role. The Raiders went 5-4 under Pierce's direction last year, but are just 4-11 going into Week 15 this year, also changing offensive coordinators during the season.

"I'm very disappointed, obviously," Davis said of Pierce's regime, via The Athletic. "I want to see progress. There's no excuses. We have injuries and all of those things, but your team has to figure out how to get around those issues. ... [If] there's going to be a finger pointed, it should be at me because, again, I'm the one who's hiring the people who make the decisions on the field. ... At this point, obviously, we're not happy, but you have to go through the season and then we'll re-evaluate."

It's possible, Davis hinted, that the Raiders will ultimately change head coaches while retaining general manager Tom Telesco, who was hired prior to the 2024 season.

"They didn't come in as a team," Davis said. "They are individuals."