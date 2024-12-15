The 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders will have to finish out the remainder of the 2024 season without their best player, as defensive end Maxx Crosby announced Saturday evening he is being shut down for the year due to an ankle injury.

Crosby missed all three practice sessions this week, and was officially ruled out for the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Later, the three-time Pro Bowler made his announcement on Instagram, saying he would have to undergo surgery after injuring the same ankle multiple times.

Crosby says he will attack his recovery the same way he plays on Sundays: In relentless fashion.

"As much as this pains me to write, I will not be playing the rest of the season. Second time this year getting rolled up on the same ankle and now it will require surgery. As much as it pains me to not go to war with my brothers and for the fans, I truly believe everything happens for a reason. I have absolutely zero regrets with my process, my approach and my discipline to this game. Instead of sitting out for over a month with my first high ankle sprain @ Baltimore, I only missed 1 game and came back and fought all year because that's who I am. If I can go, I can make a difference. Unfortunately, I got chopped blocked from the side and got another one but even worse this time vs. Tampa. Some people will say that I should just take my time and just relax and get ready for next year, I will never be that person. I have a team around me that made it possible for me to come back and still disrupt even though I truly wasn't fully healthy all year. I will stand in the fire no matter what the circumstance because this game is my life. If I got a heartbeat, I expect to play for the fans that spend their hard earned money to watch me perform and wear my jersey every Sunday. I do it because it means everything to me and I will never change my approach to this game. Although I can't understand why this is happening, I truly believe everything happens for a reason. I can feel bad for myself and make excuses but I f*ckin refuse. I will get this surgery & be on a war path for greatness everyday and be back the best version of myself. I truly believe In my soul that I'm changing the game one snap at a time and changing the way this position is viewed. If you don't believe me, if you have doubts, if you think I need to chill, GOOD… just WATCH ME."

Shortly before his announcement, NFL Media reported that Crosby was set to meet with a foot and ankle specialist on Monday, and that his season may be over.

In 12 games played this season, Crosby recorded 45 combined tackles, 7.5 sacks, five passes defensed, 20 QB hits and 17 tackles for loss -- which is currently tied for most in the NFL with T.J. Watt. Crosby has made three straight Pro Bowls, and earned All-Pro honors for the second time last year after recording a career-high 14.5 sacks.

This season has not gone according to plan for the Raiders. After notching an impressive 5-4 record as the interim head coach last year, Antonio Pierce has won just two of 13 games this season. The Raiders traded star wideout Davante Adams to the New York Jets earlier this year, Christian Wilkins, who signed a four-year, $110 million deal with the Raiders this offseason, has been out since October due to a foot injury, quarterback Gardner Minshew broke his collarbone last month and now Crosby is out for the year as well.