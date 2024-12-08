For most teams at the top of the NFL standings, December is a time where the pressure is on and the fight for both division crowns and playoff spots is just beginning. The Buffalo Bills don't have that problem: After a 35-10 win in snowy Orchard Park, New York, a week ago, the Bills have already clinched their fifth straight AFC East championship and are now working towards the loftier goal of becoming the No. 1 seed in the conference. A step towards that is on the line this weekend for Buffalo against a team that, unlike them, is still fighting for its life in the regular season.

In what has become a dogfight for the NFC West, the 6-6 Los Angeles Rams are a step behind the division leading 7-5 Seattle Seahawks, but tied for second in the standings with the Arizona Cardinals and very much capable of making a run in this pivotal month of the season. After getting run over by the Philadelphia Eagles, the Rams' run resumed a week ago when they earned a 21-14 road win over the New Orleans Saints, putting them back at .500 and in a position to challenge for their fourth division title under coach Sean McVay.

In a town of stars, the Bills and star quarterback Josh Allen will take center stage at SoFi Stadium against an equally talented Rams team headlined by players like quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams, and wide receiver Puka Nacua. For the latter three, a division title is everything as of right now.

Buffalo is a 4-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 49.5 points.

Rams vs. Bills recent series history

Buffalo has won each of the three games they've played against Los Angeles over the last eight years, including in the opener of the 2022 season. The Rams have not beaten the Bills since they moved back to Los Angeles, as their last win against Buffalo came in 2012 when they pulled off a 15-12 win as the St. Louis Rams.