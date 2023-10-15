Rams vs. Cardinals Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Rams are 8-2 against the Cardinals since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams will look to defend their home field against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Sunday, the Rams couldn't handle the Eagles and fell 23-14.

The losing side was boosted by Matthew Stafford, who threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 249 total yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Eagles gained 454.

Meanwhile, Arizona traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a hard 34-20 fall against the Bengals on Sunday. That means Arizona has now suffered back-to-back defeats.

With that loss, Los Angeles now has a losing record at 2-3. Arizona has not been sharp this season, as they've lost four of their first five contests, giving them a 1-4 record.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Rams are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be the Cardinals' sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Los Angeles came up short against Arizona when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 27-17. Can the Rams avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.