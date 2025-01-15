Lamar Jackson says that he plans to wear a bigger coat and use any heaters when the Ravens offense is on the sidelines during Sunday night's divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. The current forecast for the game is calling for single-digit temperates at kickoff and a 40% chance of snow, so it's safe to say that the weather will play a factor in the outcome.

Jackson will try to stay warm during the game, but he will not be wearing gloves despite the expected frigid conditions. The reason why is quite simple.

"I tried (wearing gloves) in practice. I was horrible," Jackson said. "Leave that up to Teddy Two Gloves, Teddy Bridgewater. Shout out Teddy."

Jackson, who like Bridgewater starred at Louisville before embarking on his NFL career, has already played in a playoff game in Buffalo. In 2020, fresh off his first career playoff win against the Titans, Jackson and the Ravens were on the wrong side of a 17-3 score in Buffalo in a divisional round showdown. The temperature that night was 34 degrees, which is balmy compared to what Jackson and his teammates will face on Sunday night.

A two-time and possibly soon-to-be three-time league MVP, Jackson has played well in cold-weather games this year. He threw two touchdown passes during last Saturday's wild-card win over the Steelers that was played in sub-freezing conditions.

"He's throwing really good in the cold," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was overhead saying the latest "Hard Knocks" episode. Harbaugh also noted that Jackson had been lobbying for the Ravens to practice outdoors ahead of their wild-card game vs. Pittsburgh.

"I'm trying to win," Jackson said on Wednesday when asked about playing in the elements. "It really don't matter. I can't go into a game and be like, 'It's too cold, I can't make things happen.' Coach would probably send me home. ... I've got to lock in in the cold."

While Jackson has the right mindset, not wearing gloves may present a challenge on Sunday night, especially if the cold prevents him from getting a firm grip on the football. The weather may also result in more carries for both Jackson and Derrick Henry, who ran for a combined 267 yards and two touchdowns on 41 carries in last week's win over the Steelers.