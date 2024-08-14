Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews was involved in a scary incident on Wednesday morning, as the team announced that he was in a car accident while driving to the team facilities. He was evaluated by Ravens medical staff, and did not suffer any apparent injuries. Andrews went on to participate in team meetings.

Andrews released a statement on the accident, via Ravens social media:

"I appreciate everyone's thoughts and well wishes. This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seatbelts and remaining alert while driving a car."

Below is the full team statement:

Andrews was scheduled for a "non-practice day" Wednesday, but is expected to return in the coming days.

In 10 games played last year, Andrews caught 45 passes for 544 yards and six touchdowns. During a Week 11 matchup against the rival Cincinnati Bengals, Andrews suffered what NFL Media reported to be a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury on what is now an illegal "hip-drop" tackle. He returned for the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and caught two passes for 15 yards.

Andrews has established himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and he's caught 20 touchdowns over the past three seasons in 42 games played -- which ranks third among all tight ends.